Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.