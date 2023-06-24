Baltimore Ravens linebacker and Tyler native Tyus Bowser hosted his fourth annual free youth football camp on Saturday at Tyler High School.
Bowser welcomed more than 250 youngsters for two sessions at the THS indoor facility.
The camp provided youth aged 9-17 with the opportunity to work on their football skills, sportsmanship, and teamwork, while building self-esteem both on-and-off the field. Each participant will received a t-shirt, lunch, and a gift bag.
The Tyus Bowser Youth Football Camp is made possible with support from NFL Foundation, USA Football, NFLPA, The Baltimore Ravens, Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, and Liquid Death.
Bowser was All-East Texas and All-State while attending John Tyler High School. He played at the University of Houston before being chosen in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.
As a starter on defense for the past three seasons, Bowser hopes to carry that success into the 2023-24 season. Follow Tyus on Twitter @tbowser23 and Instagram @tyus23.