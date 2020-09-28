Former Tyler Lee Red Raider Jamal Ligon earned national and conference honors for his performance in Texas-San Antonio’s 37-35 win over Middle Tennessee on Friday.
Ligon broke the Roadrunners’ single-game record with 19 tackles. He also had 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries in the win.
Ligon has been named the Athlon Sports Defensive Freshman of the Week. He was also selected as the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week.
The 19 tackles is the most by a Division I FBS player this season.
On the season, Ligon has posted 25 total tackles, including 12 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, as well as a pair of quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.
Ligon is the fourth Roadrunner to win a C-USA weekly award through the first three games this season, which already matches the most UTSA has earned in a single year (2014). He joins previous C-USA Offensive Players of the Week Frank Harris (Sept. 21) and Sincere McCormick (Sept. 14) and C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week Hunter Duplessis (Sept. 14) as weekly honorees.
On the season, Ligon has posted 25 total tackles, including 12 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, as well as a pair of quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.
The Roadrunners will hit the road to face UAB on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. at Legion Field.