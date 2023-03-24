After missing her senior season after suffering an injury, Kamora Jackson did not know if colleges would still be interested in her playing at the next level.
Her reputation as a smart, hard-working player remained and on Friday the Tyler High School senior signed to play basketball with Tyler Junior College.
"First, I want to thank God for me being here and for Him helping me reach this point," said Jackson, who also thanked her family, coaches and teammates.
Attending the ceremony were her parents, Misty and Karlon Jackson Sr., and 10-year-old sister Ky'Ale Jackson. She also has an older brother Karlon Jackson Jr. Her Lady Lions teammates were on hand as well as her AAU teammates and coaches.
After being on the varsity her first three years at Tyler HS, Jackson injured her ACL and missed almost all of her senior season. She suited up for the final regular season game of the season and made a 3-pointer.
Jackson, a guard, said she will be ready to play for the Apache Ladies and should be cleared for full workouts by July.
"I excited to be able to play for TJC and Coach Trenia (Tillis Hoard)," Jackson said. "TJC is one of the top schools in the nation and has one of the top basketball programs in the country."
Tyler High School girls basketball Coach Ambre Wiley said Jackson was instrumental in helping re-build the Lady Lions program.
"Kamora has been a part of the varsity girls' basketball program since her freshman year (2019), improving each year tremendously," Wylie said. "She was a standout starter, giving her ALL to try to get her team to the playoffs. In her junior year, the Lady Lions made it to the playoffs, the first time in a long time, playing Mount Pleasant and losing by one point. Unfortunately, Kamora's senior year ended with an ACL injury. Kamora is determined, competitive, and doesn't give up. She endured a setback this past season, but it did not stop her from grinding daily in rehab to regain top-notch shape.
"All the hard work she put in outside of high school and during the season (before the injury) resulted in the high honor of a TJC scholarship. I know she will do amazing things in this next chapter of her life. Her incredible work ethic and determination to win will allow her to outperform others. I am very proud of her, and we can't wait to see her on the TJC court."
TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard, who led the Apache Ladies to the 2022 national championship, was elated to sign a local product.
"I am extremely excited Kamora made the decision to stay home and play home," Tillis Hoard said. "She is an amazing addition to our program. She fits what I like to do and the players I want to coach. TJC will be only her first step to amazing college career."