On Saturday, the Philadelphia Eagles elevated Tyler's Greg Ward Jr. to the roster from the practice squad.
Thus, Ward, who plays wide receiver and punt returner, may be active for the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.
The Eagles also activated punter Arryn Siposs from the injured reserve and elevated safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad.
Ward, the former quarterback star at John Tyler High School and at the University of Houston, was bumped up the 53-man roster after Britain Covey unexpectedly appeared on the injury report this week with a hamstring issue. Covey was officially ruled questionable to play after being limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.
Moving Ward up could mean that Covey may not be moving toward being able to play on Sunday.
The inactives are announced at 4 p.m. Central on Sunday.
Along with playing wide receiver and punt returner, Ward also gives the Eagles an option at quarterback behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew.
Ward won the 2015 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.
The 27-year-old Ward has 88 career catches for 760 yards and 10 touchdowns.