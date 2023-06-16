A reception to celebrate Tyler resident Virginia Heitzman’s 100th birthday was held on June 11 at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral Center.
With over 80 people in attendance, this longtime Tylerite was surrounded by her family (four children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews), guests that included friends and neighbors, her husband's former coworkers at GE/Trane, friends from yoga, Smith County Historical Society and members of the Diocese of Tyler (bishop, priests, deacons, staff and parishioners).
She was also joined by fellow centenarian Dr. Virgil Gonzalez of Tyler.
Attendees came from Maryland, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Virginia, Washington and Texas.
There was a special display of letters, certificates and photographs Heitzman received from Pope Francis, four US Presidents (Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, Donald Trump Jr., and current president Joe Biden) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
She also received support from her alma mater Oklahoma University, Bishop Strickland of Tyler, filmmaker Ken Burns, singer-songwriter Willie Nelson, East Texas-raised actress Sandy Duncan and Mickey Mouse & Friends.
Originally born in Gainesville, Heitzman moved to Duncan, Oklahoma when she was 4 years old, and by 1956 she was in Tyler, just a few years after she married.