A Tyler woman pleaded guilty Thursday to the kidnapping and sex trafficking of two girls to Louisiana and was sentenced to six years in prison.
Teresa Swan Fletcher, 22, was charged with kidnapping and promotion of prostitution. She was given the six-year sentence for the promotion of prostitution charge with credit for 181 days served in Smith County Jail.
Fletcher and Aaron Devante Wallace, 27, were arrested in February on two counts of kidnapping and later indicted on a chance of sex trafficking.
Wallace was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to promotion of prostitution, our news partner at CBS19 reported. He received credit for 179 days served in Smith County Jail.
According to an arrest affidavit, a woman on Feb. 17 contacted Smith County Sheriff’s Office and said she had not seen her daughter or the friend she was with since Feb. 13. She believed the girl was being trafficked for sex.
The two girls left in a red four-door vehicle driven by Wallace, she said. The woman said she was texting her daughter, but the messages stopped on Feb. 15. One of the girls’ boyfriend was also receiving texts. These messages were asking for help, the affidavit stated.
The girl’s boyfriend said he called Tyler police. In some of the texts, the girl told her boyfriend that she was going to Shreveport and she needed help getting out of the house where she was kept, the document read.
A police officer said in the document that Fletcher in a video told the girl’s boyfriend the girl was hers now, according to the affidavit.
The girls said they were put into the vehicle against their will, the affidavit stated.
In an interview with police, a girl said they drove to a Shreveport hotel and the two girls were sex trafficked by Fletcher, Wallace and an unknown driver.
The affidavit also said Fletcher had three cellphones and a silver computer for the sex trafficking.