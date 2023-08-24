Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) is asking customers to voluntarily adjust the times they water or irrigate landscaped areas to help with low water pressure issues around the city.
"Our water treatment plants see the highest demand for water from our community between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. We encourage customers to water their lawns and green spaces at night between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. to help reduce the demand and stress on the water system," a City of Tyler press release stated.
TWU's drinking water supply comes from Lake Tyler and Lake Palestine. The present lake levels are not causing concerns about the water supply. However, more severe and prolonged drought conditions could strain our lake levels.
Although the restrictions are voluntary now, customers are encouraged to monitor their water usage. Voluntary conservation can prevent the implementation of more restrictive conservation measures. Modified Stage One voluntary restrictions have been in place since March 2012 when TWU lifted more restrictive Stage Two drought measures implemented in Dec. 2011.
TWU asks customers to voluntarily limit irrigation of landscaped areas to Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for residents with a street address ending in an even number (0,2,4,6,8) or Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays for water customers with a street address ending in an odd number (1,3,5,7,9).
Residents and business owners are urged to check for leaking faucets and toilets, ensure sprinkler systems are adjusted not to be watering pavement, and irrigate only when necessary.