Emotions were high Saturday at the Out of the Darkness Community Walk in Tyler.
The event was a remembrance of those who have died from suicide and a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
The walk was divided into two parts — a remembrance ceremony before the walk and the event itself. The walk went from Tyler Legacy High School to Rose Rudman Park and back to Tyler Legacy.
Even though participants expressed their emotions heavily for the duration of the event, the most emotional part was the remembrance ceremony. People gathered as speakers talked about suicide prevention and made a remembrance to those whose lives were cut short.
Many at the remembrance ceremony raised color beads for every person they have lost as a result of suicide.
The beads had the following meanings: gold, for those who lost a parent; green, for those who are struggling; orange, for those who lost a sibling; purple, for those who lost a relative or friend; teal, for those whose loved ones are struggling; rainbow, for the LGBTQ community; blue, for supporting the cause; red, for those who lost a partner; and white, for those who lost a child.
Kay Pleasant, one of the walk organizers and board member of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, was wearing a red bead in remembrance of her husband who died of suicide.
She said some of the things she misses about him is his chuckle, him bringing coffee every morning at 5:15 a.m. and mostly “the us.”
“People who come year after year to the walk always leave with very good memories,” Pleasant said.
Katy Flores Moreno, North Texas area director for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, said suicides increased from 2008 to 2019. However, from 2019 to 2021, suicide rates have dropped nationwide, she said.
“We have a goal in the organization and that is to help reduce suicide by 20% by 2025,” Flores Moreno said. “If we are able to hit that goal, suicide will be at its lowest rate in 30 years.”
Even though suicides have dropped, Flores Moreno said it still is the No. 11 cause of death in Texas.
“Just to come and know that there is a group this big in Tyler that supports you and is here for you is huge,” she said. “It is very important to have that sense of community around mental health because it’s been such a stigma for a long time.”
The Tyler walk had raised more than $36,000 as of Saturday afternoon.
Flores Moreno encouraged anyone who want to donate or receive more information about what the organization does to visit afsp.org/northtexas .