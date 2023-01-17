Friday's basketball game between Tyler High and Texas High that was suspended due to a fight will not be replayed and will be a double forfeit, the Tyler ISD said in a statement released on Tuesday.
A number of players may be suspended but Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD Chief Commuications Officer, said that information will be released on Wednesday.
"Tyler ISD’s athletic director Greg Priest is working with Texarkana ISD, the District 15-5A Executive Committee, and University Interscholastic League officials after the Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball game was halted in the first quarter by an altercation on Friday at the Tiger Center in Texarkana.
"Tyler ISD has submitted a report to District 15-5A Executive Committee and University Interscholastic League officials with our recommendations for player consequences regarding actions taken during the game. They approved those recommendations. The contest will not be replayed and will be a double forfeit."
The executive committee meeting was held at Pine Tree High School in Longview.
Lions Coach Justin Johnson said the game was halted with 5:30 left in the first quarter by a fight near midcourt. He added fans came onto the court.
In a video, it shows the players going at each other and eventually the whole court is filled with players throwing punches and fans milling around.
After about 15 seconds it appears calm is about to be restored, but more fighting ensued. It is not known what caused the initial tussle.
After the double forfeit the Lions' record is 16-5 overall and 4-1 in District 15-5A. The Tigers are 2-10 and 1-4.
The two clubs were playing on Tuesday with Tyler visiting Longview and Texas High hosting Hallsville in Texarkana.
The Lions host Mount Pleasant on Friday. The Tigers are scheduled to visit Pine Tree on Friday.