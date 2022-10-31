The Tyler Lions at Forney Jackrabbits football game has been moved to Thursday, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest announced on Monday.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but Priest said Forney requested the move. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at City Bank Stadium. Pre-game activities are set to start at 6:30 p.m.
"It is Senior Night at Forney and there is a chance of storms so (Forney officials) called and asked if we would move (the game)," Priest said.
The subvarsity games are scheduled for Wednesday in Tyler. The freshmen games are scheduled for Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium (B game at 5:30 p.m.; A game at 7 p.m.). The JV game is set for 5:30 p.m. at Tyler High School.
The varsity Lions enter the District 7-5A Division I football game at 2-7 overall and 2-4 in league play. Forney is 6-3 and 4-2. The Jackrabbits have clinched third place in district.
With a Tyler win and losses by Lufkin and McKinney North, there would be a three-way tie for fourth place between the Lions, Panthers and Bulldogs. Lufkin (6-3, 3-3) plays host to Lancaster (7-2, 5-1) and McKinney North (6-3, 3-3) visits North Mesquite (2-7, 1-5).
However, since the Lions lost to both Lufkin and McKinney North, Tyler is out of the playoff hunt.