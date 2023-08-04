After starting off district play 2-3 in 2022, the Tyler Lady Lions lost eight of their final nine matches to miss the volleyball playoffs.
Now, in 2023, with six players returning and some talented newcomers, the Lady Lions (17-25 in 2022) will look to bounce back and return to the postseason.
“I’m definitely expecting them to step up and hopefully can have a better season than last year,” Tyler head volleyball coach Claudia Viramontes said. “We lost some key players from last year and have a few returning. We have high expectations for them and hope they lead the way for those younger players. I’m hoping they develop that team chemistry a little bit more before we get started.”
Viramontes was joined by seniors Makayla Taylor, Maliyah Jones and Naomi Moody and sophomore Marilyn Cardenas at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“The goal and expectation is to be district champs, of course,” Taylor said. “We really want to put everything we’ve got on the court.”
“Our goal and expectation for this senior season is to be district champions,” Jones said. But it’s also to be better than we were last season and to build more chemistry with the team and have fun and be coachable, things like that.”
“The expectations for our senior season are really high,” Moody said. “We’ve really worked on a lot of stuff this summer and in the offseason. I’m definitely looking forward to playing all of these really good games that are about to come up.”
“I got moved up at the end of the year last year, and the older girls really helped me,” Cardenas said. “Now I know how fast the play is at this level and how everything works.”
The Lady Lions will face Kilgore to open the season at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Kilgore. They will then host the Tyler ISD Invitational Aug. 10-12.