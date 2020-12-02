On Tuesday, Tyler Transit celebrated the anniversary that signified a major milestone in the civil rights movement. Sitting on the front row of each bus in Tyler was a picture of activist Rosa Parks.
On Dec. 1, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama, Parks refused to give up her seat in the colored section of the bus for a white passenger.
After refusing the bus driver’s order to move, she was arrested for civil disobedience. Parks went on to further the cause of civil rights, becoming known as the “mother of the freedom movement.”
“She didn’t give up her seat in the colored section,” said Leroy Sparrow, transit director for the city of Tyler. “She was arrested for civil disobedience. So, she kind of started that movement.”
Due to COVID-19, the city of Tyler chose not to not to host the annual celebration in honor of Parks that has been held for five years so far.
Instead, the Tyler Transit Department commemorated the day by reserving the first seat in the fixed-route buses for Parks.
“There’s five fixed routes, red, blue, purple, green, and yellow,” Sparrow said. “Those routes, they go around town and they cover the city of Tyler. We provide safe reliable friendly transportation to the riders. We’ve got about 150,000 trips that we do a year.”
True to the theme of Rosa Parks Day, Sparrow said Tyler Transit makes it a point to not discriminate against their customers.
“It’s all about equality for every rider,” Sparrow said. “Whether you have a disability, or if it’s race or religion — we don’t discriminate on any of that. We just want to provide safe, reliable friendly transportation. You want to get there safe, in a timely manner, and you want good friendly service, that’s what we want to provide with Tyler Transit.”
Bus fares with Tyler Transit are $1 for any one-way trip on any of the fixed routes. Sparrow suggested paying $2 so riders have a round-trip. Those interested can view the bus routes on the city’s website.