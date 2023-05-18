Mayor Don Warren guided more than 800 citizens through the transformation throughout Tyler during the annual State of the City Address on Thursday at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.
"We've had a new conference center open. We got the medical school being built. We got a new courthouse going to be built. We've been working on downtown plans. There are a lot of things going on," Warren said. "This year's motto is Tyler Transforming, and we're doing exactly that."
Vibrant red, orange and lilac rose adorned tables where guests enjoyed lunch by Jack's Catering and videos showcasing the demolition of Harvey Hall and construction of the venue and the city's changes, evolution and growth.
Warren shared past achievements, updates on projects, opportunities, challenges and future goals in a questions and answer session with Core Insights founder Brian Brandt at the luncheon hosted by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce.
Warren discussed public spaces and prioritizing capital programs and activities focused on the outcomes for future generations while preserving the rich history, a robust business environment, growing educational institutes, medical marketplace and public safety advances.
Park revitalization has been a cornerstone of Warren's tenure.
There are 28 city parks, and Tyler Parks and Recreation has made it a goal to rehabilitate and improve every one by adding benches, planting trees or complete overhaul and redesign.
"The parks are the life of the city," he said. "I can hear the park in my backyard, and what you hear is children laughing, screaming and having a good time, and what that is, is joy."
Transforming downtown into a destination is among those future-focused projects. There are discussions about plans to narrow the streets to two lanes, add roundabouts to slow traffic and create a pedestrian-friendly environment.
"More people are officing downtown than in other parts of town because people want to be downtown," Warren said. "All these old buildings are being revitalized and the hope is that once we make the downtown investment, that the buildings that are vacant now will become filled."
Tyler is seeing residential, industrial, and retail growth, said Scott Martinez, Tyler Economic Development Council and Chamber of Commerce CEO. There are many new restaurants, shopping centers and subdivisions in development.
The Tyler Rose Complex, which includes the newly built W.T. Brookshire Conference Center, Rose Garden and Mayfair building and the surrounding area boasts more than 60,000 square feet of meeting space. The historic Mayfair building is scheduled for a revitalization to be completed in late 2023.
UT Tyler, Tyler Junior College and Texas College are educating the next generation of the workforce, and the addition of a $308 million medical school, projected to be completed in late 2025, will provide a "halo" of economic impact.
"That's a catalyst project for many things related to economic development," Martinez said. "Not only will you see a lot more specialties involving healthcare, but we'll also see more investment related to those doctors coming into the marketplace and better health outcomes for East Texas."
As the population increases, there is a need for advances in fire and police.
The Tyler Fire Department headquarters transitioned into a larger, more functional building, Fire Station 3 received a new vehicle, and TFD added two new positions and two new fire engines. Tyler Police Department received funding to provide officers with the latest public safety technology and transformed a neighboring building into a crime lab for processing evidence.
"We've made tremendous investments in our fire, police, and we're one of the 20 safest communities in the state of Texas," Martinez said. "Public education and public safety, if you don't address those two things, as a community, you're not going to be successful in economic development and real economic growth."
The city provided its Tyler Transforming annual report to attendees in English and Spanish, outlining organizational progress city-wide.
"Transformation is taking place in our community. The Tyler of tomorrow will enhance what we see today. These changes are intentional, true to use, and the Tyler spirit," Warren said in the report.