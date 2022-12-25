In less than 24 hours, a single post on social media raised enough money to help Tommy Smith get food, clothes, and a hotel stay as an arctic blast hit the region.
Smith experiences homelessness. Kayla Ivey, owner of Tyler Thrift, said Smith has been coming to her business every day for the past four years and she knew she had to help him get a place to stay during this week's cold weather.
“I didn't want him to be outside in it, so I made a post. Because we just did Christmas Under the Bridge (which gives back to the homeless community and others in need), I kind of used all my extra funds on that, so I knew I couldn't do it alone. I posted on our Facebook and within 24 hours, we had $1,000 raised,” she said.
With the money, Ivey said Smith was taken shopping for clothes and other items to keep him warm, along with food, coloring books and a hotel stay.
“He was super excited. I don't think he's been shopping in a store like that for probably 20 years. He was overwhelmed because we told him, ‘You can get whatever you want here.’ And he was most excited to sleep in a bed because he said he hadn't slept in a bed in four years. He was super excited to just sit in a bed and watch TV,” Ivey said.
She considers him a sweet and well-known man, especially by customers of the business, she said.
“The customers pretty much know him by name now. Everyone in the east of Tyler pretty much takes care of him. We've got a couple of customers that got him a phone so that he would have a way to contact people. He's just kind of like everybody's ‘uncle’, I guess,” she said. “Everybody kind of pitches in and makes sure that he's taken care of because he's a little bit of a lone wolf ... He doesn't have any family around here ... he just needs people to look out for him.”
According to Ivey, this is not the first time her customers have come together. She said the local community is always giving back to others in need.
“We have the best community ever. I always tell people that if the world seems like there's not good people in it, you’re just not giving them a chance because there are a lot of great people, especially in our East Texas community and especially in Tyler Thrift,” she said. “We opened a thrift store but it has turned into a hangout spot of people where tons of the customers know each other by name. They are in each other's lives now and give each other presents and help each other when they need it. It's just become a little thrift store community really and I'm super grateful to be a part of it.”
Tyler Thrift has become a base and a platform to help local community members, and Ivey said people usually thank her and her husband, but she owes it all to the community.
“People will come to me and my husband and thank us. But we don't feel that the thank you needs to come to us because it really is such a group effort. It really takes a village and we just happen to have the platform, but it's them who step up every single time we ask them. Whether it's something like this or if we can reach out and say, ‘someone's needing a dresser for their kids or someone's needing a bed, or we need blankets or food for our food pantry.’ We can post that it's low on that day and they just pour in with food and donations. It's overwhelming sometimes but we're super grateful for it, and we couldn't do it without them.”