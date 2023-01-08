Tyler Thrift celebrated its fourth anniversary with its annual giveaway of all the store's merchandise.
Owners Kayla Ivey and Dallas Browning said the yearly event had no catch and was open to the public. Each customer had 10 minutes to fill a container with clothes, shoes, household items, books and more.
Browning said the idea for the giveaway came from his wife, Kayla, and was a way to say thank you to the community, who keeps the store stocked.
“It's our thank you. We don't pay for anything we get in the store,” he said.
According to Browning, sales from the store usually go to rent, electricity and to fund the store's free food pantry.
He said the overall goal of the store is to help whomever walks in and in anyway possible.
“We are as cheap as we can possibly be. We've been able to pay the rent, the electric and fund the food pantry, so that's a big thing," he said. "Then we help whoever walks in — we give them whatever they want. There've been a few people lately, I don't know what it is about the time, but there've been three or four people that have had house fires.
"So I've told them countless times, 'Either let them come in, find out what they need, come in and get it and we just don't charge for it.' I mean, that's why we want to do what we're doing."
Browning wants the community to see Tyler Thrift as an outlet for people in need, especially during hard times where they can get free items and help get their lives back on track.
Anyone interested in donating to Tyler Thrift can go to the store 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday at 1700 S. SE Loop 323.