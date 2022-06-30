Jordon Granberry, a 20 year-old with an undiagnosed medical condition, received a donation from a Houston nonprofit earlier this week that will change his life forever.
“My van is here, my van is here. Oh my goodness,” said Donna, mother of Jordon, in tears as the black 2022 Chrysler Voyager disability van made its arrival from Houston at her home in Tyler on Tuesday.
The four-door van now parked outside the home is the family vehicle for the Granberry family, but most importantly an added chapter to the life of Jordon, who recently started walking and feeding himself on his own .
Jordon graduated from Tyler ISD’s Boshears Center in 2020, and has made a lot of big accomplishments the past couple of months, which have brought the family an immense amount of happiness.
According to Granberry, for the first time, Jordon started feeding himself at the end of April, and a big fulfillment was done in May when he took off walking without being pushed.
“He is 20, doing things a two- or three-year old would do. It has taken 20 years for us to see these firsts,” Granberry said of her son, who she was told would only have a life expectancy of seven years.
She also mentioned that Jordon is legally blind, has had seizures during his lifetime, ate through a feeding tube and has defeated all sorts of odds.
“He has defined the odds just by living beyond the age that they expect him to, his cognitive skills in general, he has fought those odds. They initially said he would probably not do anything, just sit there and drool,” she said.
Now that he knows how to walk, the opportunity to take him places and out of the house has been easier, she said. Granberry mentioned that Jordon had his first trip to Target recently and the family had their first vacation to New Mexico.
The vehicle donated by Houston’s Children Charity nonprofit will help ease the Granberry family into the new stage of Jordon’s life.
“He loves traveling, he likes riding. We’ll be happy to take him safely in a vehicle where we don't have to strap him up or wrestle with him getting him and out,” she said. “For so many years it was difficult trying to get the wheelchair in and out of our vehicles and the lifting, so now with him being more mobile and with this wonderful gift of a handicapped vehicle, it will allow our family to take family vacations more frequently, even if we’re just going down the street.”
According to Granberry, getting the vehicle was a miracle that transpired after going to a wedding in North Carolina in April where she had to step in for a hair stylist who missed her flight.
Being a professional hairstylist in Tyler and having a salon downtown, she stepped in for the wedding where she met the owner of 19 Gringos Tex-Mex restaurants, Russell Ybarra, who is also a member of the nonprofit that donates disability vehicles to families.
“We were talking and I was telling him about Jordon's progress and his walking. And he said, ‘I want to bless you, can you guys use a van?’ and I stopped talking and grabbed my heart at that moment and I was like, ‘yes sir’,” she said. “It’s such a blessing to meet the right person at the right time in the right place.”
Granberry is immensely grateful for the Gringos family-owned restaurant and the Houston nonprofit who helped make her dreams come true.
“It's just a blessing to our family and blowing my mind. It’s so much goodness in one year all with Jordon, we’re so grateful. For the Gringos Mexican Company, we just want to say thank you and everyone who had a part in helping donate this van to our family, we’re going to make sure we have family trips in it and make sure we help spread some smiles to others,” she said.
Chuck Rivera, operations manager of Gringos Tex-Mex restaurant, who delivered the vehicle to the Tyler home with his son, said the business is constantly giving back.
“This is what we do. We give back to the community,” he said. “We just give from the heart.”
Rivera mentioned as a family-owned business, Ybarra’s and Gringo’s main goal is to give back and work to help others.
“It's everything when you help people, it makes you feel good. It's just what we are supposed to do in the community, help others,” Rivera said.
Granberry said the first family trip with the van is in the works, which is a beach trip for Jordon and the family.
“He’s just so excited about life and that just encourages us to want to do more and honestly share him and his story,” she said.