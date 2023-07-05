Texas Society of CPAs (TXCPA) East Texas recently announced the recipients of the chapter’s 2023-24 academic accounting scholarships. The following Tyler natives and UT Tyler students were awarded scholarships for their academic achievements:
• Ben Buchanan- $3,000
• Jackson Peer - $3,000
• Shelby Bookout - $3,000
• Stephanie Diaz - $3,000
To be eligible for a scholarship, applicants must be a full-time student with an overall GPA of at least 3.0, and be a declared accounting major with at least nine hours of completed accounting courses.
Recipients are selected based on grade history, and the ability to make a contribution to the accounting profession.
To raise scholarship money for outstanding accounting students from East Texas or attending East Texas universities, the TXCPA East Texas hosts the Tal Glenn Memorial Golf Tournament each year.
Since its inception in 1996, TXCPA East Texas has provided over $300,000 in scholarships.
TXCPA is the largest, most influential association of accounting and finance professionals in Texas, dedicated to supporting one another and promoting and protecting the value of the CPA designation.
Founded in 1915, the society advances the accounting profession in Texas from influencing policy and regulation, to shaping the perception of CPAs across the state.
With 20 local chapters and 28,000 members, TXCPA has one of the largest memberships of any CPA society in the U.S.
A chapter of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, TXCPA East Texas has been serving its members since May 20, 1953.
The chapter currently serves over 800 members in 20 Texas counties, including: Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustin, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.