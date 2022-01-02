Some East Texas residents started off the new year on the right foot with a First Day Hike at Tyler State Park.
Attendees gathered Saturday morning for a day to enjoy nature, part of a national initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors, according to the American Hiking Society. On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes are organized in all 50 states.
The 2.5-hour hiking event, "Birding the Lakeshore" also featured a bird watching experience.
Bullard resident Heather Cobb said this was her first time taking part in the First Day Hike at the state park.
Alongside other attendees, Cobb was geared up with binoculars and said she learned a lot about bird watching during the hike.
“It’s been a really good experience,” she said. “It was really informative about the different types of birds, especially for somebody that doesn’t know a thing about birds.”
Boyd Sanders, Tyler State Park Resource Interpreter, led the trail on Saturday morning and said the park has been kicking off the year with this event for about six to seven years.
“Everybody has their New Year's resolution that they want to get out and do something, so we have these hikes that get people outdoors. The hikes are a great form of exercise and it's a great way to get them out of all the busyness, and lower that blood pressure and get them out in nature,” Sanders said.
Sanders said the First Day Hike serves as a day for people to try something new, such as bird watching.
“During the bird walk, I introduced them to the hobby of bird watching. Not just taking them out and pointing out birds but talking about binoculars, how to use them and finding a bird using binoculars,” he said. “We talked about how to identify them with field marks, using field guides, and smartphone apps. And also how to identify birds with not just how they look but how they sound.”
Tyler State Park features a 64-acre spring-fed lake, 100-foot tall trees and historic structures. For all the activities the park offers, visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/tyler .