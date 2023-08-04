Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers and the Tyler Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Warren Edward Rogers.
Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward, and the family and friends of Rogers are providing a supplemental reward of $1,000. Therefore, the total reward being offered for the murder of Rogers is up to $2,000.
On Monday, Feb. 6, Rogers, 61, was found dead inside a home at 1629 W. Mims Street in Tyler. Rogers was found dead of a gunshot wound. Rogers was a U.S. Army Veteran and loved by many friends and family, according to Crimestoppers.
Only tips directly to Crimestoppers are eligible for a cash reward. People can call Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833 with information regarding this case.