As shoppers walk in to area stores, they are greeted by friendly faces and hear the familiar sound of the Salvation Army bell that is known for ringing in the holiday season.

Outside of Mardel Christian & Education store, Tyler resident Charles Vaughn was having his first day as a bell ringer.

"It's been going pretty great. People have been very cheerful and very generous," he said.

During the shift that started at 11 a.m., Vaughn said he has enjoyed his first day serving as a local bell ringer, and believes helping the Salvation Army ties to helping the community.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign aims to collect funds to help serve those in need this holiday season.

As the campaign kicks off, the Salvation Army is in need of more volunteers to help spread holiday cheer and raise funds. Tyler Salvation Army Capt. Jeremy Walker said there are multiple ways to give back to the community through the organization.

“We really have a lot of volunteer opportunities; from our Thanksgiving meals to our Christmas efforts,” Walker said. “We have our Angel Tree program, red kettles going and we're in desperate need of volunteers to come out.”

Walker said they plan to have a total of 43 locations for bell ringers this year.

He added the annual campaign plays an important part in supplying food and services to those in need throughout the year.

“We feed, house and counsel 365 days a year," Walker added. “The red kettles is such a vital part of that. It's our biggest fundraiser and our national average is 82 cents of every dollar that goes into that kettle, we put right back into services.”

The Red Kettle Campaign is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser that helps “provide food, shelter and social services to people who come to us in crisis, often at the very worst times of their life.”

Funds raised help the nonprofit organization maintain its many programs and services such as providing shelter for men, women and children; daily meals; stocking its food pantry and commodities closet; and providing utility and rental assistance.

Community members who participate in the Salvation Army’s annual holiday Red Kettle Campaign also have a new, digital way to donate.

This year, a QR code and a NFC tag on the back of the sign where Red Kettles are stationed allows donors to scan and donate via smartphone using Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo, rather than dropping cash, coins or checks into the kettle. It's also becoming available through broadcasting and print media, which provides another method to donate.

Greg Mason, Director of Development of the Salvation Army of Tyler, said the QR code will help with not only donations, but also people wanting to volunteer.

“The QR code has been evolving as a format to technologically assist those willing to help become bell ringers and raise funds virtually through email and social media. In utilizing this medium, a volunteer will be directed to the dedicated website Register to Ring,” Mason said. “Once there, a person can schedule time to be a bell ringer within established blocks interfacing with coordination within our office. There is also an option to donate directly through this path. Finally, if one prefers, one can choose to set up a Virtual Red Kettle.”

Mason explained the Virtual Red Kettle can be set up as a Team or Individual, generating a hyperlink unique to them which will be emailed in a secure method.

“An established team can be joined, which they will see at their prompting or begin a new one. This can then be shared to their friends, family and coworkers with a message of love and support for this season. The funds raised will be credited to them and Tyler, with the money staying local.”

Mason said the new digital process has been beneficial and extends the "traditional benefit of kettle'ing" by allowing more people to donate other than those who just carry cash or checks.

"... It's able to be replicated within one sphere of influence many, many times over and above just somebody passing a kettle," Mason said.

Mason mentioned as of Friday, bell ringers can now be found all over Tyler in stores such as Hobby Lobby, Walmart, and more.

For questions and more information on how to volunteer, you can contact Mason at 903-592-4361.