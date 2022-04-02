In recognition of National Autism Awareness Month, approximately 800 East Texas participants came together to show support and participate in the 11th Annual Tyler Run for Autism on Saturday.
The event aims to unite families and athletes while supporting individuals with autism.
Due to the pandemic, last year's event was held in September on a smaller scale without a 10K and with fewer participants.
This year's race was presented by Southside Bank and held at the Pollard United Methodist Church with 50 vendors and a 1-mile race, 5K and 10K.
Rosa Ruiz, mother of Nathaniel who has autism, was excited to participate in the race with her family who wore matching autism awareness "Paw Patrol" T-shirts in support of Nathaniel.
Ruiz, along with her 15 family members, came together for the second year and participated in the 1-mile run, she said.
“It’s a privilege to do the run and the support that we get from our families is awesome. We had a little of both sides of our families come to support him. It felt great and he is enjoying it and it's a great experience,” Ruiz said.
Ruiz also mentioned one of her favorite things about the race are the vendors, which help her with information that she needs for her child.
Vendors were showcasing their services such as occupational speech and physical therapy providers and several ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) therapists, said Leigh Ann Cook, marketing and vendor coordinator for Tyler Run for Autism.
Cook said the importance of the providers in attendance ties with the run's mission, which is to support for the special needs and autism communities.
She said all funds raised by the race help pay for medical expenses for those with autism.
“All of the funds that we raise go to families at the (Treatment and Learning Center for Children with Autism in Tyler), and it actually helps pay for their medical expenses so we’re really proud of that. We’re 100 percent led by volunteers so all proceeds we make go to the families,” Cook said.
Cook also said even though the run marks autism awareness month, it's more than a race and is meant to bring acceptance and love for the community.
“Autism month has past awareness, it has gone full into acceptance and that's something where it's not enough that we are aware that people have autism or that their brains work a little differently but we accept them and embrace them for who they are. We hope that they feel celebrated and included, and that we are embracing both awareness and acceptance so that everyone feels like they could come and bring their kid and they will be something for everybody here,” she said.
Jose Rodriguez, 38, was the overall winner of the 10K with a time of 39:29. Morgan Woods-Shelley, 38, was the overall winner in the 5K with a time of 13:35.
Participants of the race and a list of winning titles ranging in female, male, overall and different age groups can be found at https://resultscui.active.com/events/TylerRunforAutism11thAnnual.