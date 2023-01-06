The Texas Rose Festival and Tyler Rose Museum honored Betsy Marsh Ellis and named her the 90th Texas Rose Festival Honorary Chair on Thursday night during the Winter Gala at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.

“She has done a tremendous amount for the Tyler Rose Museum, Texas Rose Festival and our community. Her life's work has been driven to promote this community and the volunteer service that she is so well known for...,” said Patrick Willis, Tyler Rose Museum board member.

Willis said he's heard the following quote said about Ellis: "A rose-colored thread is weaved throughout the life tapestry of (Ellis)."

Ellis is a graduate from then-Robert E. Lee High School and University of Texas at Austin where she earned a sociology degree.

She has also sponsored many TRF participants and served on countless TRF committees and has been extremely involved in its efforts over the years, said Willis.

Ellis is a descendant of one of Tyler's oldest families and has had a family tradition in the TRF, including herself as a lady-in-waiting while in college, then her daughter Elizabeth Smith Ortega as TRF Queen in 1997, granddaughter Patty E. Smith Shelton served as an attendant in 2004 and was a lady-in-waiting in 2015, and other family members who have served as ladies-in-waiting and escorts.

Serving as this year’s honoree, Ellis is grateful for the opportunity and happy to continue the legacy of her family who has always helped the community.

“I’m so grateful. I love Tyler, I love the Rose Festival and I’m so happy to be a part of things. My family has been in Smith County for many generations and I would not want to be anywhere else,” she said. “My family has always been an integral part of the community and they have always been in the position to assist the community.”

"I’m so happy to be here, I’m so happy to be honored. This is my favorite place in the world," she added.

Based on her volunteer work, Ellis has served in leadership and board member roles in organizations such as Junior League of Tyler, Hospice of East Texas, East Texas Crisis Center, Tyler Salvation Army, Tyler Mental Health Association, City Parks and Recreation Department, and Camp Tyler Foundation. She has also been involved with the Tyler Museum of Art Gala, American Heart Association involvement, and other community organizations.

During the winter gala presentation, Willis mentioned that Ellis is not only involved in community roles, but also health care areas such as when she served from 1984 to 2018 with East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare system.

Ellis' current philanthropic efforts are focused in areas of fostering the education of the arts, health care and environment, Willis said.

