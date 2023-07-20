Three members of the Tyler Rose Aquatic Club have qualified for the state championships in San Antonio.
Aubree Madison, Sage Madison and Madalyn Petty have qualified for the Texas Age Group Swimmers (TAGS), which is the state championship for swimmers ages 14 and under who are members of USA Swimming club teams in Texas.
The meet is in San Antonio on July 26-30.
Aubree Madison, 9, is competing in the 50-meter breaststroke, 100 breaststroke and 50 butterfly.
Sage Madison, 10, is taking part in seven events — 50-, 100- and 200-meter freestyle, 200 Individual Medley, 50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly.
Petty, 13, will compete in five races — 400-, 800- and 1500-meter freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly.
Aubree and Sage are coached by Stan McDonald. Madalyn is coached by Eddie Adams.