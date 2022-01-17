The Tyler community on Monday honored a vision of Martin Luther King Jr. — "Everybody can be great because everybody can serve."
The quote inspired the theme of this year's 36th annual Interfaith Community Program, remembering King as a community advocate who followed his dreams and made a change.
The service was held Monday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, along with a march in downtown Tyler as participants from all over East Texas came together as one to honor King's legacy.
The event started with a march and continued inside the church for a community program that consisted of music performances by Texas College and University of Tyler choir members, community awards, and a motivational speech by Kimberly Lewis, CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas.
“We all have a role to play. Martin Luther King Jr. is not with us today but his spirit and his legacy lives on in us, but don’t let it die,” Lewis said. “We’ve all been given abilities and things we can do, you don’t have to have a lot of money, a big crowd following you because you can all be great because you can all serve.”
Along with the inspirational messages for service attendees, Lewis spoke about her own personal challenges and racial injustice she has battled throughout her lifetime.
Kenneth Cobb, president of the Tyler Together Race Relations Forum, coordinated the event and mentioned it was important to have a keynote speaker like Lewis showing how people thrive after battling struggles, especially on a local level.
“We do this because we want people to know that they’re people just like you who are having struggles, who have struggled, who are fighting, and who are persistent to go from where they were to where they are right now,” Cobb said.
Knowing King's struggles and the challenges discussed by Lewis as she reached the CEO position, Cobb said reaching success is like climbing a mountain.
“It might not be the top of the mountain, it might still be the crust of the mountain but you take those things and you learn to develop tools,” he said. “As you get higher, the struggle becomes even harder because of the atmosphere, air, and lack of oxygen.”
Although there are struggles involved when trying to making a change, Cobb encourages community members to strive to serve.
“Every day you gotta create something that allows you to keep going and that's what Dr. King did and that’s what many others did. Today specifically we do it to encourage people in our community, everybody can be great because everybody can serve,” he said.
Cobb also mentioned the positive impact of the yearly event and thanked the city of Tyler for its support of the event.
“I did an interview earlier and the people of the city of Tyler want this event to take place. They understand that it's educational, inspirational, and it's something that allows them an opportunity to hear what other people have gone through,” Cobb said.
He also showed gratitude toward everyone who came to the event, especially for understanding the importance of supporting the dreams of other individuals.
Cobb also gave an open invitation to residents to join Tyler Together Race Relations Forums by texting ‘I will’ to the number 31996.
“The whole importance of this is to get people to become part of what we’re doing, we don’t care who you are. We need diversity and new thoughts on what we’re doing at Tyler Together,” he said.