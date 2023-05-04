Tyler residents congregated Thursday at W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to uplift the community, the state and the nation at the 32nd Annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast for National Prayer Day.
"You have people from all walks of life come into one room from different denominations, different ethnicities. Everybody came here with one open mind, which is great for the community and all the people we've prayed for," Mayor Don Warren said. "That's the point, to bring people from all over the community to pray together.”
Warren, Tyler City Council members, Congressman Nathaniel Moran, spiritual leaders and faithful followers enjoyed breakfast catered by Rudy's "Country Store" and Barbecue, music led by the Churches of Pines Worship team and devotion with friends and strangers.
"We had great participation. The community came together and helped us sponsor at the last minute because we do have to raise funds to put this event on, and it was just awesome," prayer breakfast coordinator Debbie Isham said.
People from all walks of life attended the breakfast. Isham said the turnout indicates how committed residents are and how much they care about the community.
The Tyler Police Department Color Guard did the Presentation of Colors before the crowd recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.
Centrepoint Ministries Ron Wells prayed for a solution to the mental health crisis; Honorable Reeve Jackson, Judge 114th District Court, prayed for first responders; Johnny Russell, Young Life Tyler area director, prayed for the younger generation; and Deana Brown, the founder of Freedom Seekers International, prayed for hope, love and compassion.
"When I arrived this morning, I felt lethargic from getting up at 5 a.m. I'll tell you, after those four prayers, I've got a little more spring in my step," Warren said before reinviting the Church of the Pines Worship team to lead a singalong.
The crowd with the lyrics displayed on the screen followed along to "Great Are You Lord" before the tables mingled and prayed for each other and anyone who needed it.
"God calls us to call out to Him. That's why it's important to have a day of prayer. Our country has walked away from much of what God has told us in His Word," Brett Cavett, prayer breakfast committee member, said. "It's important, and I'm impressed that Don Warren wants to bring prayer to our community and focus on God."