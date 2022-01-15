The city of Tyler has a bright future, a local tourism professional said.
Holli Fourniquet, senior vice president of Visit Tyler, said 2021 was a successful year for the city, which averaged an occupancy rate of 68%. The number was up in comparison to 2019 and a 29% increase from 2020, she said.
“Tourism in Tyler is really bright and our future is only getting brighter, there’s a lot of people visiting Tyler this past year and moving forward,” she said.
As COVID-19 slowed down and allowed people to feel safe while traveling, the City of Tyler received an increased number of tourists during 2021.
“Tourism dollars is direct travel spending from visitors not residents, which averages about $390 million here in Tyler. Tourism in any city but especially in Tyler, it means big bucks, and that's why we want visitors to know about Tyler and to spend their money here and help keep our businesses open and alive,” Fourniquet said.
Each year tourism dollars bring a positive economic impact to Tyler, keeping increased visitors at the forefront of the city's goals, according to Fourniquet.
“The increase in visitors to our area is always our top priority, it obviously went down in 2020 but on average we bring in about almost $400 million in direct travel spending to Tyler. A lot of people don’t realize how that affects the individual resident of the city but according to the State of Texas if we didn't have any tourism spending, each household would spend about $760 more in state and local taxes,” she said. “Our top priorities are economic impact and jobs for the community, but also another piece is the quality of life and making sure that those businesses that people want to come to Tyler for have the support they need to succeed.”
Tourists still came out for spring attractions, despite impacts from Winter Storm Uri.
“After the winter storm in Tyler, during March and April the hotel occupancy was 80%,” Fourniquet said. “People were still coming for spring in Tyler, even though the azalea blooms were few and far between after the freeze. People still wanted to get out and come to Tyler and see all the neat things we had going on here.”
Another big boost attracting tourists was the comeback of the Texas Rose Festival, after the parade cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19, said Fourniquet.
“We saw a big increase in October for the Texas Rose Festival ...” she said. “Hotel occupancy was up for October about 6% so that’s always a good indicator that we had people out of town staying in the hotels.”
Last year's Rose Festival offered the highly-anticipated traditions but also brought a special visit from the New York Times which published a piece about the festival and highlighted the city of Tyler.
Fourniquet also gave credit to Jacob A. Climer, the new designer who debuted for the 2021 Texas Rose Festival, after the retirement of Winn Morton, the previous costumer designer.
But what is set to come for 2022? Fourniquet mentioned things such as the new convention center, the University of Texas in Tyler Medical School and the start of an Arts Council will attract tourists and future residents.
The UT Tyler Medical School is set to welcome its inaugural class of 40 students in June 2023, and officials anticipate $1.9 billion will be brought annually to the local economy, according to a statement by Tom Mullins, former president and CEO of the Tyler Economic Development Council.
Fourniquet said the tourism department will have involvement in attracting people toward the medical school.
“Part of what we’re responsible for is marketing the quality of life and making sure we have attractions and assets that attract new employees and students for the university and the new medical school,” she said. “It also opens the opportunity to host events like medical events and stuff like that. It's a big goal in our to-do list that's big and exciting in Tyler.”
Fourniquet also mentioned that Tyler is set to create and establish an Arts Council for creatives.
“We’re not having to create any arts because it's all here, but there hasn't been an unifying voice, an unify collective of people pushing the arts forward. It’s kind of a bunch of different art events and organizations working on their own little thing. We want to pull all those players together and make a big impact and make sure Tyler is known for the arts and the quality of the arts, and that goes along with the quality of life for people,” she said.
The City of Tyler in collaboration with Visit Tyler plans on creating the Arts Council as not only an outlet but a reason for people to stay in Tyler, especially college students.
“We have all of the college students that come here to Tyler, then they go off and take all the skills they learn in their higher education off to different cities. We want to make sure that Tyler is the place students can feel like they can start their businesses, and they have a group of creative people here that they can collaborate with if they're creative,” she said. “That’s the overarching goal of the arts council that we will be creating in the next couple of years with the community's input.”
For the future plans, Visit Tyler will continue informing the community through its podcast ‘Rambling Rose’ in which current residents, tourists and future residents can explore the things that make up Tyler.
Another asset that is recommended is the Visit Tyler digital app that was recently launched during the summer of 2020 where residents and visitors can find local events, blogs and tips, according to Fourniquet. The app is set to have a trail map for the azalea spring flower trail, which is something that will be helpful for tourists and community members.