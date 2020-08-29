A $290,000 grant recently awarded to Tyler will soon fund a landscaping project much like the famed brick “Tyler” sign built off US 69 a little over a decade ago.
But this one won’t be another welcome sign.
The award comes as a great surprise to the Keep Tyler Beautiful board and city staff, who had listed the achievement as one of their long-term goals and weren’t quite expecting to receive the funds just yet.
“One of our goals was to try to get this award within the next five years,” explained Parks Manager Leanne Robinette. “We were so excited to hear that we’d won it in three.”
Tyler was one of just ten communities across Texas recognized by Keep Texas Beautiful as a winner of 2020 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards for outstanding community improvement – one of the most coveted annual environmental and community improvement honors in Texas, according to a release.
Now that funding has been announced, Keep Tyler Beautiful must move forward through several steps – including partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation and creating a committee of community stakeholders – before they can decide on a location and scope for the new project.
Robinette said they’ll be sure to get input from area citizens and city leadership along the way.
“Our Keep Tyler Beautiful board is such a hard-working team and we could not achieve our mission and vision without them,” she said. “We want to share this award with every community member and organization that has donated their time with us to help make a difference in our city.”
Tyler won in the category for population size 90,001 to 180,000, “so there was actually a lot of stiff competition,” Robinette said.
While she was proud to win against some of Texas’s larger cities, she said it’s largely thanks to the willingness of the community to devote so many hours and so much of their resources to making the city as clean and beautiful as could be.
In 2019 alone, 1,845 volunteers completed a total of 11,720 volunteer hours for the city. And owing to various contracts, adopt the street initiatives and other forms of community support, Tyler cleaned a total of 7.7 tons of trash from its streets, Robinette said.
“We absolutely, a hundred percent could never do this without the community stepping up and helping,” Robinette said. “The (awards committee) takes a lot into consideration...It just goes to show you the power that our citizens in our community have, because we never fail to meet the needs to keep our city looking beautiful and well kept.”
“We really want to give kudos to every single volunteer and business who donated their time and money,” Robinette continued. “It really paid off.”
With all the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, she has no firm timeline for project development, she said. But she expects the project could be complete within one to two years.
She added that the amount of $290,000 could “go very far” toward a beautification project that will last for years to come.