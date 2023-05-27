Last summer, someone from the Netherlands contacted the Tyler Public Library after finding an engraved World War II canteen belonging to a soldier who was buried in and whose relatives reside in Tyler.
The Local and Family History Room staff approached the family to see if they were interested in connecting with the individual, and they were able to share their stories and experiences, Reference Librarian Rozanna Bennett said.
"That's just one of the many stories we have here where we get to help people find missing links in their family histories," Bennett said. "Our local history room is where people come to find their roots, where they come from, their ancestors, their lives, and their stories are all available in that space, not just from Smith County and surrounding areas, but worldwide."
Tyler elected officials, historical organization members, library staff, and like-minded individuals enjoyed hors d'oeuvres and refreshments on the third floor of the library to celebrate the history room renovation Thursday.
"We realized a couple of years ago that our shelving … were being used to store our important collections, but they were not designed to protect them," Bennett said.
Through grants and fundraising, the Friends of the Tyler Public Library, a volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the Library, provided new shelving. The kickoff for the shelves started with the City of Tyler purchasing new carpet for the third floor of the library.
"That will allow us to protect these pieces a little bit better and save them for future generations," Bennett said. "A huge thank you to the City of Tyler for getting us new carpet on our third floor. That just brightened up everything and changed the vibe of the room."
The shelving and carpet, paired with a paint job, new wall decor and layout, give the room a fresh aesthetic for library patrons. A new book scanner, table and library ladder increase accessibility for everyone.
"This place seems much more welcoming and inviting," she said. "Anyone who has any inclination to love history is going to love something in this room…anybody who's interested in Texas history, Tyler history, family history, this is where you want to be."
Tyler resident Andie Rathbone said in the past year, she's gone down the "genealogy rabbit hole" and attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to check out the renovations to the history room.
Rathbone said it's more than checking out books to read – it is a resource and a research facility.
Most materials are donated by the Smith County Historical Society, East Texas Genealogical Society or from personal or memorialized donations.
The collection includes the first 150 volumes purchased by the Carnegie Library in 1904, the Ella Reed Collection that tells the story of Tyler's first African American Public Library and area yearbooks dating back to 1908.
The history room boasts rare book shelves containing over 600 rare or out-of-print items, a genealogy assemblage and a vast collection of microfilm for the Tyler area, spanning three newspapers from 1859 to 2018 and other East Texas historical newspapers.
There is also a library edition subscription to Ancestry.com and Fold3, the military database for genealogy, which people can use to create digital family trees and find records and pictures.
"A personal favorite collection that we have in there is yearbooks," Bennett said. "When you look through the yearbooks, you see moments in time. You see what people wore, the clubs they participated in, and the quotes and songs they enjoyed. It's beautiful to get a glimpse into how people lived and how different yet similar it is to us today."
Councilmember James Wynne took the opportunity to view his parents' yearbooks.
People can take a look back in time in the history room. People can find their parents' pictures from high school and see what high school was like in the 1940s and even back to the '20s.
"It's interesting looking back and seeing people I knew growing up when I was young. They were older ladies and gentlemen that were my parents' friends that I was always around," Wynne said. "It was really neat now, seeing what they looked like in high school."
Many of the names people may notice in these yearbooks can now be seen across Tyler on buildings, streets and businesses. Wynne said there is a recurring history of people born and raised in Tyler returning to serve the community.
"It's neat to go back and look at history because my dad was the one that infused in me, 'serve the community if it serves you well,' and Tyler serves me well," Wynne said. "It's a great spot to live and raise a family, so I'm proud to serve here."
