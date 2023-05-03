Children and adults can enjoy a variety of programs at the Tyler Public Library throughout May.
Youth Activities
KinderRock! | May 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Auditorium (First Floor)
Geared toward babies to preschool aged children. The children will enjoy music making, singing, dancing and making take-home music instruments.
Discovery Time Playgroup | May 8 to 12 at 10:30 a.m. | Auditorium (First Floor)
Children aged 0 to three years and their parents and caregivers can enjoy playtime and crafts and meet professionals in early childhood literacy and development.
Art Club | May 24 at 5:30 p.m. | Makerspace (Third Floor)
Geared for children in Grade 3 and up, children and teens who love art can participate in Art Club. The May program will feature Marbled Paper Art.
Homeschool Libratory | May 16 at 2 p.m. | Makerspace (Third Floor)
Homeschool Libratory is geared for kids ages five to 12 years and will focus on chemical reactions with watercolors.
Storytimes at the Library | Auditorium (First Floor)
Join Library staff weekly for reading, singing, activities and playtime at Library storytimes. There will be no storytimes from May 9 to 11, but the Discovery Time Playgroup will meet that week.
Baby Storytime | Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. | Geared for ages 0 to 18 months.
Toddler Storytime | Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. | Geared for ages 18 to 36 months.
Preschool Storytime | Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. | Geared for ages three to six years.
Spanish Storytime | May 5 and 19 at 10:30 a.m. | Playroom (First Floor)
Children and families can enjoy books in Spanish, songs and crafts!
Take-Home Kits for Kids | Available May 15 | Take-Home Kit Kiosk (First Floor)
Each month, children of all ages can pick up a fun, educational craft or project to take home. Kits are available as supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis. Kits are geared for the following age ranges:
Early Childhood: Paperbag Puppets
Elementary: Superhero Zipline
Tweens and Teens: Marshmallow Building
Makerspace Activity | All Month | Rover Cart (First Floor)
Each month, Rover Cart features a STEAM-oriented activity for kids to do when they visit the Library. May will feature Pool Noodle Building.
STEM Club with Code Ninjas | May at 3 p.m. | Auditorium (First Floor)
Kids can join Code Ninja senseis to learn about color and light. Space is limited. Sign up to attend at www.TylerLibrary.com on the Children's Programs webpage
Adult Activities
Walkthrough History – 1969: The Dawn of Aquarius | Auditorium (First Floor)
The '60s were a tumultuous time of love, war, music and science. Such can be said about the close of the decade, 1969: Woodstock, the moon landing, the rise of the modern serial killer and more. Journey back with the Third Annual Walkthrough History and explore The Dawn of Aquarius, analyzing and detailing all the important things that happened in one of the most important years of the 20th Century.
Schedule of dates and times:
May 18 from 4 to 7 p.m.
May 19 from 3 to 6 p.m.
May 20 from 1 to 4 p.m.
May 21 from 1 to 4 p.m.
May 24 from 4 to 7 p.m.
May 25 from 4 to 7 p.m.
May 26 from 3 to 6 p.m.
May 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Master Gardeners | May 19 at 11:30 a.m. | Auditorium (First Floor)
From January to May, the Smith County Master Gardeners will be sharing lectures every third Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the Taylor Auditorium. Those interested in gardening, horticulture and the like are invited to attend.
Books and Bites Book Club | May 27 at 11 a.m. | Auditorium (First Floor)
May's theme is Women Writers! Participants can pick any novel with a woman author to read and discuss and are encouraged to bring a dish inspired by the book or era in which the book is set. Attendees bringing food should get an ingredient list and be mindful of nut allergies.
Chess Club | First Saturday Each Month at 10 a.m. | Makerspace (Third Floor)
Check out the Chess Club or learn how to play at these monthly meetings.
Club Read | Last Tuesday Each Month at 10:30 a.m. | Makerspace (Third Floor)
March's book discussed will be Our County Friends by Gary Shteyngart.
East Texas Genealogical Society | Second Saturday at 2 p.m. | Auditorium (First Floor)
Check out the East Texas Genealogical Society for all who love history and genealogy.
Open Door Writing Group | Wednesdays at 1 p.m. | Makerspace (Third Floor)
Are you a writer? The best way to hone your craft is to work with fellow scribes, and the best place to do that is at your local Library. Join our Open Door Writing Group as they share their work, discuss the writing process and offer advice.
Quilting | Thursdays at 10 a.m. | Makerspace (Third Floor)
For all those who love to quilt, join the quilting group.