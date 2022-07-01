Tyler Police Department will be adding additional officers to the streets during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, according to the department’s public information officer Andrew Erbaugh.
The department will be using the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, which allows officers to target areas where car accidents are common.
STEP is the result of an initiative taken by the Texas Department of Transportation to contain car crashes during holidays. The program is used in Tyler for every holiday of the year.
To support law enforcement agencies around the state, TxDOT provides grants to local police. These grants are used to bring extra officers to the street and make them oversee strategic traffic enforcement.
There is no selection process to participate in the program. Instead, officers volunteer to participate if they have a day off during the weekend.
With an increase in traffic for this holiday weekend, Erbaugh said police officers will be watching for hazardous violations like speeding, intersection enforcement, seat belt violations and most importantly driving under the influence of alcohol.
“The goal of our officers this weekend is not to ticket everybody but to ensure that everyone is in compliance with the traffic laws so there are no accidents,” Erbaugh said. “We want to let people know that we are enforcing this for the safety of our citizens and others.”
Erbaugh also said officers will be focusing on specific areas where police officers encounter many accidents throughout the year.
According to Erbaugh, some of the areas that experience a high number of accidents are Loop 323 from Troup Highway to Broadway; Broadway near Cumberland Village; and the Old Jacksonville Highway near Chateau de Grande.
With people from surrounding towns coming to the city for the long weekend, Erbaugh said it is important to keep a close watch on these areas.
“Tyler’s population, which is almost 106,000, swells to almost 250,000 people during regular weekdays,” Erbaugh said. “During holidays it swells even more because people come into town and there is a lot more traffic around the area.”
STEP is a program TxDOT has been using for many years, according to Erbaugh. Part of the reason why the program is still being used is because of its success in revealing crash data that makes local law enforcement agencies focus on those areas.
“We do feel that STEP has made us successful in making an impact to stop accidents in areas that experience high volumes of traffic,” Erbaugh said.
One of the leading causes of accidents during this time of the year is drinking and driving.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 30% of deaths involving car crashes in the United States happen because of drunk driving.
Texas, which has the fourth highest drunk driving rate in the country according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, saw 1,029 people die last year due to people driving under the influence.
Erbaugh urged people to not drink and drive to have a safe holiday weekend.
“Drinking and driving can not only cause you and others injuries but also financial hardships for no reason,” he said. “The city has rideshare companies, taxis and you’ve got your friends and family that you can utilize to have a safe and fun Fourth of July.”