Mark Tyrone Johnson, 55, of Tyler, was transported to the Smith County Jail after barricading himself in a house in the 3100 block of West Jackson Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Andy Erbaugh, Tyler PD Public Information Officer, said the Smith County Sheriff's Office had an escape warrant out for Johnson's arrest when a Tyler PD officer located the suspect, who ran inside a house.
The U.S. Marshal's Service task force tried to serve a warrant around 9:45 a.m.
"He had barricaded himself inside the house, so he was not coming out," Erbaugh said. "Because it's a felony warrant, and we did not know if he was armed, our SWAT team and negotiators came out."
The SWAT team and negotiators used several techniques to get Johnson out of the house without incident. After using tear gas to take the suspect into custody, Johnson was seen by emergency medical services and transported to jail.
The home Johnson barricaded himself in was near a school. Tyler ISD spokesperson Jennifer Hines said the Early College High School and RISE Academy campus was under a "secure" status. That status has since been lifted, and operations have resumed as usual.