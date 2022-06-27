A shooting on Saturday left one man dead and another in critical condition, according to a statement released by Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh.
Larry Taylor, 39, of Tyler, is in the Smith County Jail on a $1.15 million bond, charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He turned himself in after allegedly shooting two Tyler men.
Tyler Police Department officers responded to the shooting on North Moore Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday night and found Cameron Price and Jabraylon Franklin both of Tyler, with gunshot wounds.
Franklin, 24, was taken to a local hospital but died from his wounds. His family was notified after the shooting.
Price, 25, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. As of Monday morning, there is no further update on his status.
Erbaugh said the shooting was not random and Taylor, Franklin and Price all knew each other.
"There was some kind of disturbance between a large group of people, which led to an argument that caused the shooting," Erbaugh said.
Taylor purchased a gun to confront the Franklin's father at a family gathering Saturday after an argument earlier in the day, according to a police document.
According to Erbaugh, Taylor left the scene in the middle of the argument, returned 30 minutes later and began shooting at people.