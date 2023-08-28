UPDATE, 5 p.m.: Two people are detained for questioning, and police are searching for a suspect vehicle. No description of the vehicle yet. No arrests made at this time. New Copeland Road remains closed.
Police are searching for at least one suspect who should be considered armed and dangerous after a shooting on New Copeland Road on Monday afternoon.
Andy Erbaugh, Tyler PD Public Information Officer, said a shooting occurred in the street just before 3 p.m. Police are looking for at least one suspect who remains at large, and Erbaugh said he cannot rule out multiple suspects as investigators found multiple casings at the crime scene.
One victim was shot and transported to a local hospital. Condition or status of injuries is unknown.
New Copland Road from Loop 323 to Shiloh Road is closed as the Tyler Police Department investigates the incident.
Erbaugh said police are actively searching Rose Rudman Park as well. Although there is no indication the suspect went there, Erbaugh said police are searching so they can clear that area. Police are also searching near residences in the area.
The shooting prompted schools in the area to secure their campuses. Due to the proximity near Hubbard Middle School and Cumberland Academy, school officials say they followed all protocols to initiate "secure status." Tyler ISD stated the campus was locked to all visitors, and students and staff were locked in their classrooms until police gave the all-clear. Students and staff were safe the entire time, the district said.
The schools notified parents of delayed pick-ups at around 3 p.m. after shots were heard in the area. Erbaugh confirmed shots were fired near the construction site of what will be the new Hubbard Middle School.
Hubbard Middle School was later given an all-clear, according to Tyler ISD. Cumberland Academy is also all clear, school officials said.
Erbaugh confirmed the shooting did not happen on either campus and investigators have no reason to believe the suspect went toward any of the schools. Witnesses saw the suspect leave more toward the west, Erbaugh said.
No description of a suspect has been given, but police will provide updates as they are made available.
Erbaugh said many leads and tips are coming in assisting with the active investigation and police will pursue all leads. Anyone with any information, no matter if they think it may be pertinent or not, should call the police immediately at 903-531-1000 with information. If you spot a suspect, call 911 right away, Erbaugh said, and do not engage with the suspect.
Tyler police, Tyler fire, EMS, and Tyler ISD police are among the agencies who responded, Erbaugh said.