Multiple law enforcement agencies from across Texas gathered at the Tyler Police Department gun range to perform a two-day drill on how to respond to an exterior active shooter situation.
The drill, which was led by police officers and former military members, is sponsored by Texas State University’s Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training and is state funded, according to Tyler Police Department Assistant Chief Rusty Jacks.
“We want to thank Texas State University and all the agencies that came out ...," said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Public Information Officer.
Officers clarified that this drill does not address mass shootings inside buildings but instead outdoor responses to police shootings. However, officers said drills for indoor shootings will be performed soon.
“We try to do this training every summer and the reason why we do it during this time of the year is because schools are out, so it’s easier to find training locations,” Erbaugh said.
Mass shootings like the one at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde have raised concerns in local residents about the safety of their children.
A summer camp in Duncanville, just outside the Dallas area, experienced the threat of an active shooter on Monday. The gunman was identified by police officers and killed after he opened fire inside the fieldhouse. No children, staff or police were injured.
Erbaugh said Tyler PD is ready for any situation and officers are well trained in case assistance is needed.
“We just want the community to know that we are well trained in all facets, either if it is outdoor shooting situations or an indoor mass shooting,” Erbaugh said.
Nearly 30 officers from different agencies statewide participated in the training Monday afternoon. Some of the topics to be covered during the two-day training are victim rescue, providing medical aid for victims and how to rescue victims under fire.
Jacks said that ALERRT will not be present in local schools next school year. Instead, he said it will be Tyler PD who will handle these types of situations.
“This type of training is really important because it gets you out of that standard training,” Erbaugh said. “It puts you in situations where you really have to live the moment.”
Training will not stop for local departments. According to Jacks, more active shooter training and first responder medical courses are scheduled in the coming weeks. He also said if people have questions about what to do in an active shooter event, they can contact the community response unit at (903) 531-1000.