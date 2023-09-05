Car crash stock

William Eric Haisler, 37, from Tyler, died from injuries sustained after being hit by a car.

 Metro

A Tyler man has died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend and police are seeking the suspect.

William Eric Haisler, 37, died from injuries sustained after being hit by a car, Tyler Police Department said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Tyler police responded to a pedestrian hit and run at E. Gentry Blvd and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Police found a man lying in the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a dark-colored sedan, police said. 

People with any information on this case can contact Det. Gavin Kirkhart at 903-535-0194.

Tags

Multimedia Reporter

Multimedia reporter covering local government, Smith County and the City of Tyler with the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Texas native with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Women's and Gender Studies from UT-Arlington. Previously, reported on Limestone County with The Mexia News and The Groesbeck Journal.  

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed