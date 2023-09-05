A Tyler man has died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend and police are seeking the suspect.
William Eric Haisler, 37, died from injuries sustained after being hit by a car, Tyler Police Department said in a news release Tuesday morning.
Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Tyler police responded to a pedestrian hit and run at E. Gentry Blvd and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Police found a man lying in the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The suspect vehicle is possibly a dark-colored sedan, police said.
People with any information on this case can contact Det. Gavin Kirkhart at 903-535-0194.