One person was injured in a drive-by shooting early Friday in Tyler.
Officers responded between 12:30 and 12:50 a.m. to the incident in the 11000 block of Carol Lane near UT Health in Tyler, according to Tyler police.
Police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said two juveniles were sitting inside a car near the hospital area when the shooter drove by and fired multiple rounds.
Erbaugh said a female was initially shot in the arm, but the bullet deflected through her chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries Erbaugh described as not life-threatening.
The second victim was hit with debris and did not require treatment.
Tyler police are investigating to obtain leads about potential suspects, Erbaugh said.