Police stock image
Metro/Stock

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting early Friday in Tyler.

Officers responded between 12:30 and 12:50 a.m. to the incident in the 11000 block of Carol Lane near UT Health in Tyler, according to Tyler police.

Police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said two juveniles were sitting inside a car near the hospital area when the shooter drove by and fired multiple rounds.  

Erbaugh said a female was initially shot in the arm, but the bullet deflected through her chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries Erbaugh described as not life-threatening.

The second victim was hit with debris and did not require treatment.

Tyler police are investigating to obtain leads about potential suspects, Erbaugh said.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags

Multimedia Reporter

Multimedia Reporter for the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Salvadoran born and raised and TCU graduate. For story ideas contact me at osaravia@tylerpaper.com