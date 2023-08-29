Editor’s Note: This article was corrected at tylerpaper.com after police issued a correction to previous information provided to the media.
Tyler police are investigating after two bodies were found in the same area this week. One was found in the woods Monday while the second was found Tuesday morning behind a business, according to the Tyler Police Department. Both were in the area of Highway 64 and Loop 323.
The cases are unrelated, according to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.
On Tuesday morning, a body was found near an Aldi in the area.
According to Erbaugh, the body was significantly decomposed.
No foul play is suspected, and the body was taken for an autopsy.
This is the second body found in that area this week.
Police responded to a body found in the woods in that same area.
According to Erbaugh, the deceased was a transient known in the area. No foul play is suspected, and the body was sent for an autopsy.
Erbaugh said both bodies have been identified as men.
More information will be released as it becomes available.