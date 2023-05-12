Tyler Police Department announced the completion of its quarter-million-dollar Crime Scene Building on Thursday.
"My team was so invested in this that we volunteered our weekends to come in and do the deconstruction for the city," said Sgt. Jeffery Rackliff, Crime Scene Investigations Supervisor. "From what we've been to what we are now, it's extraordinary."
The building
About two years ago, Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler had the idea to purchase property at 621 W. Ferguson St., formerly an AT&T Service Center, to create a new Crime Scene Unit facility.
The oldest portions of the center were built in 1960 and needed serious renovations.
"We made great strides remodeling everything," he said. "We filled three huge dumpsters full of garbage and old carpet."
Tyler PD repurposed the service center into a building, laboratory and vehicle processing area to investigate crimes and train new investigators.
Before the renovation, the main building was full of old carpet, desks and furniture. All the trim was replaced, and about 26 miles of old data cable was removed. They constructed a door between the building and the lab for easy accessibility.
"It has 1960 building problems," he said. "But as we find them, we get them addressed, we get them updated, or we get them repaired. This facility alone is worth its weight in gold."
Crime scene investigators now have office space, with a storage room, break room and office for the supervising sergeant. Another room will be used for training patrol officers interested in crime scene investigation, said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police public information officer.
The lab
"Before, when we were in essentially the large closet in the main building, if you had more than two people working in that area, you were going to run into each other," he said. "Now we can have all four of us here working on separate projects at one time."
Every piece of equipment in the lab facility is brand new.
"If there's something in here, it's designed for our safety or to help us process different types of evidence," Rackliff said.
Explosive-proof cabinets yield plenty of secure storage space. Stainless steel tables and sinks allow easy cleaning and sterilization between each case.
The windows are blacked out to support specialized photography when lighting must be controlled.
To increase safety in dark environments, the team designed and built a custom ceiling-mounted camera rig, which allows for 22 feet of travel length and eight feet of travel width.
Commercial-grade curtain rods that support 100 pounds per linear foot with no deflection are mounted to the ceiling. These are the type of curtain rods used at large churches or movie theaters.
The team manufactured flat slats, cut spacers to fit inside the tracks and added ball bearings and was able to build and mount the rig for about $900 versus thousands.
"It's innovations like this, lateral thinking, that make a great crime scene investigator," Rackliff said. "This is the caliber of people who work with Tyler Police Department inside my crime scene unit."
The unit can analyze fire cartridge cases using a microscope connected to the computer system with the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.
"We gather those fired cartridge cases from the scene after they've been photographed, and we bring them here to do what's called triage," he said. "We can track firearms involved in multiple criminal activities and use those to build cases against other offenders."
The back wall of the lab is called the "Chemical Wall" because all the chemical processing happens there. A chemical hood scrubs the air and returns clean air; it takes all those fumes and does away with them.
The next piece of equipment is called a ninhydrin chamber. Different chemicals react to fingerprints on paper. Placing it in a ninhydrin chamber brings up those prints.
The next cabinet is called an air-safe cabinet.
"Some of the things that we deal with have very strong odors that need to be dried out before we can process them," he said. "You don't want that in your new lab facility. So we place things in there to dry, and it keeps the odors out."
The superglue chamber has three separate compartments used for superglue fuming to develop fingerprints.
"We went from an aquarium bought over 30 years ago with a plastic lid at a garage sale, no kidding, to that device. It has more than quadrupled our capacity," Rackliff said.
The next item is called a downdraft particle hood for using fingerprint powder. It helps keep the lab clean with fine, dense powder. The particle station draws powder in, filters it and exhausts clean air into the lab.
The team has nearly five times the lab space to work in and can offer service to agencies that may need access to similar resources.
"We're now where we can serve in the capacity to serve other departments that may not have the people, the resources, the skills and facilities to do certain things," Rackliff said. "Our capacity has gone up; the speed at which we get things done has gone up. [The Crime Scene Building] has been a blessing; we've needed this for 30 years."
Vehicle processing area
The vehicle processing area used to be a service bay for AT&T vehicles to change the oil. Before the facility was completed, the unit would cover vehicles with tarps to control the lighting environment.
Now, with the vehicle processing area, the team can do a complete vehicle examination in a single day and offer that service to other agencies needing access to the same resources.
Tyler PD officers filled the bays with concrete to create a solid floor, fixed the wood framing, covered holes with metal sheeting and assisted with insulating and repainting the building.
"If this is all I had, I would still be happy because you don't know what agony is unless you change the oil in your car in the middle of August," Rackliff said. "This place is air conditioned and climate controlled."
Air conditioning is extremely useful to the Crime Scene Unit when processing vehicles.
"If you get dehydrated and become a medical casualty, then you can't help anybody at that point," he said. "Having climate control for us, especially in these hotter summer months, is a godsend."
There is an emergency vent in case of carbon monoxide, a portable vehicle lift system, heavy-duty jack stands, and floor jack cradles for smaller vehicles. A covered parking area ensures adequate vehicle storage out of the elements with appropriate security measures in place.
"One of the big parts that we're proud of is that we have customized pure white light," he said. "We can do custom photography here and have almost 100% control over the lighting."
All the lighting specifications are catered to their needs, and everything is on a dimmer. They use varying lighting to record different chemical reactions to blood or other substances and have adequate dry storage for paper bags, chemicals and reagents all within reach.
"It was difficult, but having this is a luxury, and we don't take anything for granted," he said.
The expertise the facilities allow has resulted in other agencies contacting the department to assist with multiple homicides.
"We're trying to get everybody on board," he said. "We're all working for the same team, and we serve the truth, and we do that by helping other people get evidence to prove or disprove a crime was committed."