Tyler Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Jacks is retiring after nearly three decades serving at the department.
Jacks, who began his career with the department in August 1993, was honored Friday afternoon at a retirement ceremony.
"It's a bittersweet day," Jacks said, noting how much time he's spent at the department alongside his fellow officers. For him, he couldn't have asked for a better place to work.
"If you're gonna be a police officer in the United States, Tyler, Texas is the place to do it," Jacks said. "This is the absolute best department that I've had the chance to interact with, the best city ... I've had a great career. I've done everything that a police officer could hope to do, and I just thank god."
During his years of service with the department, he has had the opportunity to work in the patrol, investigations, tactical and administrative divisions of the department. Prior to promoting, he worked as a patrol officer, bicycle patrol officer, and as a youth crimes investigator.
Jacks promoted to the rank of sergeant in September 2001. As a sergeant, he has performed assignments in patrol, training and the crimes against persons unit. He promoted to lieutenant in April 2011 and was assigned to the patrol division as a shift commander. Jacks served as a member of the department’s SWAT team from 1995 to 2015. As a member of SWAT, he has served on the sniper team, as a team leader and has been the team commander.
Because of his work with SWAT and his close involvement in several high threat incidents, Jacks has received numerous awards and commendations, including having been twice awarded the Medal of Valor, Tyler Police Department’s second highest award. In 2005 he received the East Texas Peace Officers Association Outstanding Peace Officer Award. In 2012, he was recognized as the Tyler Police Department Supervisor of the year.
Jacks thanked his family for their dedication and support over the course of his career. Likewise, he thanked the men and women, both past and present, of the Tyler Police Department for making Tyler PD and the City of Tyler such a wonderful place to live and work, he said.
At Friday's ceremony, District 5 State Rep. Cole Hefner and Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes presented Jacks with a certificate, Texas flag flown over the state capitol, and a note from Hughes along with a memento from the capitol.
"I'm proud to represent you and thankful for you," Hughes told Jacks as he gave him a special pin.