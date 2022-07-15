Three Houston area men were arrested by Tyler police on Friday.
Tedrick Dyrone Perry Jr., 18, Kennedy Zuron Watkins, 18, and Avory Marquis Coleman, 18 were arrested on four charges of catalytic converter theft, a state jail felony.
Around 6:20 p.m. Friday, the Tyler Police Department was notified of a suspicious vehicle at 5201 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler PD said in a press release.
The caller saw the suspect vehicle parked close to hers and asked the occupants to move so she could leave, police said.
“When they left she noticed strange noises coming from her car and found that the catalytic converter had been partially removed from her vehicle.”
Police then received two more calls with the same suspect description and same circumstances at 5614 S. Broadway and 8668 S. Broadway.
Officers were on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, described as a black BMW four-door with a Florida license plate. At approximately 8:20 p.m., officers observed that vehicle traveling north on S. Broadway.
A traffic stop was initiated. A search of the vehicle revealed four catalytic converters in the trunk. There were two reciprocating saws in the vehicle as well.