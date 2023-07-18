Jamar Ross.jpg

An Amber Alert was issued for 11-month-old Jamar Ross.

A Smith County judge issued an Amber Alert for 11-month-old Jamar Ross after Child Protective Services could not locate the child, Tyler police said Tuesday afternoon.

Tyler Police Department received a report from CPS at 1:30 p.m. July 14 that the agency would take Ross into their custody from a residence in Tyler. The child was not at the home and is likely with his mother, 26-year-old Tarhondia Jackson.

The mother and the child have not been located.

Contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-100 with any information on the location of Ross or his mother.

