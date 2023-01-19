Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is seeking for disc golf players as it gets ready to host its annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf tournament this weekend.
The competition, which began in 2006, will be at Lindsey Park in Tyler on Saturday. There’s a charge of $25 for adults and $15 for 17 and younger individuals who would like to participate and proceeds will go toward the East Texas Food Bank.
According to Debbie Isham, special events and Goodman Museum supervisor at Tyler Parks and Recreation Department, the event is open to any who would like to participate, but most importantly for anyone wanting to help the food bank.
Isham said there will also be a canned food collection during the event. The goal for this year is to collect 700 pounds of donations. For the last 17 years, the event has also raised funds for 163,678 meals.
“... We just know that especially now a lot of folks are having trouble just putting food on the table. So for us to help out the food bank, it's a great effort to want to give too,” she said.
Isham said she has enjoyed doing the event for the past 18 years and it's fun for attendees as well. Those who participate in the event have a chance to win door prizes and awards which will be given in three sections: youth, advanced and pro-level disc-golf players.
The tournament will go on no matter the weather, according to the City of Tyler.
"No wimps, no whiners, will play no matter what," so rain, shine or snow – the tournament will continue regardless of the weather (pending road conditions),” the city stated in a press release.
There’s also an option to sign up the day of the tournament, where the payment will be cash or check, said Isham. The registration will start at 9 a.m.
For more information, register to play or to sponsor the event, call (903) 531-1214 or go online to TylerParksandRec.com.