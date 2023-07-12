Tyler Museum of Art (TMA) will kick off its free 2023 Summer Lecture Series at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, with a talk by the featured artist in its current exhibition.
“This lecture series will expand the conversation around our current exhibition, Observations: Works by Melissa Miller,” TMA Executive Director Caleb Bell said. “All three talks relate directly to the work on display or ideas surrounding the show.”
An anonymous donor sponsors the lecture series.
“These lecture series are insightful, providing many details and information firsthand to attendees. They help bring the art on the walls alive. I am quite proud of the speakers we have and continue to be able to bring to Tyler,” Bell said.
Melissa Miller will talk about her creative process and career. In addition to offering insight into the work on view, Miller will discuss other pieces created over the years, providing an overview of her entire body of work.
Katherine Brimberry of Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking will present Melissa Miller and her Flatbed Press Prints at 2:30 p.m. July 23. Brimberry will share insider information about working with Miller on six prints over the years. Many are included in Observations.
Brimberry will explain the technical aspects related to creating these pieces. She will also show images of the process and share stories about working with Miller. A few prints designed at Flatbed not included in the show will be available for viewing.
At 2:30 p.m. July 30, Texas artist and writer Margie Crisp will present her recent publication Duck Wall: A Birder’s Improbable Path to Hunting as Conservation. While not directly related to the artwork on view, Crisp’s book and naturalist approach pair with the exhibition. Copies of the book will be available for purchase, and signing will follow the lecture.
“We typically host two lecture series yearly to provide more insight into featured artists, their works and the overall creative process. Our most recent series was last fall in conjunction with Texas! Selections from The Grace Museum,” Bell said.
Light refreshments will follow each presentation. Admission is free, but only about 45 seats are available. People are encouraged to RSVP by calling 903-595-1001 to reserve a seat.