The community was invited to an open house hosted by the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization to discuss changes to the forecast costs for constructing highway projects and the Texas Department of Transportation's Carbon Reduction Program.
The purpose of Tuesday's event was to notify the public of changes to the forecasted cost for constructing highway projects and program new funds that are being received through TxDOT's program.
“This is exactly the same as everything's been shown in all the public meetings,” MPO Director Michael Howell said. “This is just the latest estimate for whatever they're actually saying that cost is going to be.”
There were no project description changes; the only change is the cost. Howell said the reasons for the cost increase appear to be caused by a combination of inflation, a shortage of materials, and a shortage of labor available to perform the work.
An MPO's purpose is to prioritize how federal transportation funding is spent in the region. The Tyler Area MPO is responsible for transportation planning within the Tyler Metropolitan Area, including Tyler, Hideaway, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Noonday, Whitehouse and Bullard.
Changes to forecast cost include:
Farm-to-Market Road 2493 from FM 346 to Cherokee County Line will be widened. The previous cost of these improvements was $32,650,000 and the new cost is $51,787,037.
The addition of bike lanes along the same stretch of road will cost $1,400,000.
Multiple intersections in various locations will receive pedestrian upgrades for $919,301.
Multiple intersections in various locations will receive signal upgrades for $919,301.
Howell said MPO staff is working with City of Tyler and TxDOT staff to determine which specific intersections will be upgraded, and future plan amendments will me made when those details are available.
FM 756 will be widened from Jeff Davis to FM 346 for $52,073,580. The previous cost was $23,720,000.
FM 2493 will be widened from Loop 323 to FM 2813 for $189,850,302. The previous cost was $52,310,000.
Requests have been made to the state to provide additional funding to compensate for the increased costs, according to Howell. Staff is also looking into grant opportunities to help offset the costs.
There is more information about federal and state funding on the funding page of the MPO website at www.tylerareampo.org/about-us/about/funding.