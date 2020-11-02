Sarah Miller, chief photographer for the Tyler Morning Telegraph, took home the first-place prize in the sports action category for the National Press Photographers Association's August 2020 Monthly News Clip photo contest.
Miller's action shot, an image of Arp High School's Natalie Wiggins grimacing as she dives to the floor during a volleyball game, beat out second- and third-place shots from major league baseball games captured by Tom Fox, of The Dallas Morning News, and Kevin M. Cox, of The Galveston County Daily News, respectively.
The National Press Photographers Association, the "leading voice advocating for the work of visual journalists," hosts the monthly contest to provide still photographers an opportunity to share their published work and compete against "some of the best photographers in their region."
Miller, who has been an NPPA member since she was a college student, said it was an honor to receive yet another NPPA award.
"I think it's always exciting when the results come in from the monthly contest because there's so many high-level photographers from all over the country," Miller said. "The region I compete in covers huge metro areas including New Orleans, parts of Arkansas, Houston and even New Mexico. To get a first-place photo in sports is really tough because you're going up against major league baseball and NBA basketball. Here in Tyler, all we have are high school and college sports."
Miller has received a number of other NPPA awards over the duration of her career, and was most recently honored as a first-place winner for a little league baseball image captured in June.