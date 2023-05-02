LONGVIEW — Phil Hicks has worked at the Tyler Morning Telegraph for more than 39 years.
The legendary sports writer received the Distinguished Service Award from the East Texas Coaches Association at the 2023 ETCA Hall of Honor Banquet on April 20 inside the Holiday Inn North Infinity Event Center.
“What a tremendous honor,” Hicks said. “I couldn’t express even more how honored I am to receive this award. After covering athletes from East Texas for many years, they’re not just great here. The coaches and players are known all over the nation and all over the world. It’s been an absolute privilege to cover them.”
Hicks was honored alongside coaches Mike Vallery of Kilgore, Dennis Parker of Marshall and Clarence McMichael of Nacogdoches, along with player Matt Flynn (Tyler Lee), football official Bobby Bain (Tyler Chapter) and the 2022 state champion Carthage Bulldogs football team.
Hicks has covered all of the other honorees during his career.
“I did, every one, including Coach (Scott) Surratt from Carthage, winning another state title. And Matt Flynn back when he was at Hubbard Middle School, I remember him there and all of the coaches honored today, too.
Hicks said the award coming from a coaches’ association meant a lot to him because of the impact his coaches had on him.
“I am so humble and grateful for this award from the East Texas Coaches Association,” Hicks said. “ETCA is a great organization with outstanding people. I still use lessons from my coaches Bill Coleman, Bill Gwatney, Jimmy Armstrong and my high school tennis coach, Stan Smith.
Hicks thanked many of the coaches and sports writers he has worked with over the years.
Hicks is a graduate of John Tyler High School, Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler.
He started his sports writing career as a stringer covering high school football for the Palestine Herald-Press during college.
On Sept. 1, 1983, Hicks joined the Tyler Morning Telegraph and became the sports editor in 1990. He has covered close to 500 football games, numerous state football championship games, state championship basketball games and state track and field meets. He’s cover eight Super Bowls, two World Series, two NBA championships, 10 Final Fours, 10 NJCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, eight NJCAA World Series and five NCAA softball tournaments.
He’s won countless awards in his career, including being the 1993 winner of the Golden Hoops Award from the Texas Association of Basketball coaches and the 2011 winner of the American Southwest Conference Outstanding Media Service Award.
Hicks is the co-chair for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.