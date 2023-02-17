Previewing the 2023 high school baseball season. Information was submitted by the coaches.
TYLER LEGACY RED RAIDERS
Coach: Tim Arden (1st season at Legacy; 351-122 overall)
Assistant coaches: Matt McBrayer, Zack Segovia and Nick Hobbs
District: 10-6A (Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, North Forney, Royse City, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn
2022 record: 16-17-1
Returning varsity players: Mason Blake, Sr., C … Landon Brown, Sr., OF/P … Luke Davis, Jr., SS/P … Walker Freeman, Sr., 3B/P … Lucas Grundy, Sr., UTIL/P … Cooper Moore, Jr., OF/P … Tyler Priest, Sr., 2B
Notable newcomers: Tye Arden, Sr., 1B/P … Hayden Hossley, Sr., DH/P … Kole Huffine, Jr., UTIL/P … Landon Miller, Jr., 1B/OF
Additional comments: “I am really excited about this year's Legacy baseball team. We have a deep pitching staff with strong arms and will play really good defense. I think we be really strong situationally on offense with potential to put up some big numbers. I look for us to be strong contenders in the 10-6A race.” — Arden
TYLER LIONS
Coach: Seth Gibson (1st season at Tyler; 27-16 overall)
Assistant coaches: Eric DeJesus, Mark Martin and Glen Holmes
District: 15-5A (Hallsville, Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Texas High, Whitehouse)
2022 record: 3-18
Returning varsity players: Ja’Davion Lacy, Sr. P/SS (Angelina College signee) … Avery Coleman, Sr., P/1B … Dante Martinez, Jr., P/SS … Micah Johnson, Jr., OF
Notable newcomers: Xavier Hardman, Soph., P/C … Malachi Deleon, Fr., 2B/P … Oscar Salas, Fr., P/C
Additional comments: “We have a great mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen. We have a great young core, and we are excited for the season.” — Gibson
WHITEHOUSE WILDCATS
Coach: Greg Branch (238 wins overall)
Assistant coaches: Cody Hines, Jason Klinger and Brody Mullican
District: 15-5A (Hallsville, Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Texas High, Tyler)
2022 record: 22-12
Returning varsity players: JJ Idrogo, Soph., OF (.419 batting, 39 hits, 37 runs, 24 SB) … Michael Dudolski, Jr., RHP (4-4, 2.01 ERA, 64 Ks, 52.1 IP; Texas A&M commit) … Luke Caussey, Sr., LHP/OF (6-2, 2.24 ERA, 43 Ks, 43.2 IP; .321 batting, 26 hits, 5 2B, 3 3B, 3 HR, 23 RBI; Arkansas Tech signee) … Braden Bean, Sr., RHP/1B (2 HR, 2 3B; 1 error in 125 chances; UT Dallas signee) … Collin Mclemore, Sr., IF/RHP (.241 batting, 21 SB, 21 runs; .969 fielding; North Central Texas College signee) … Jermod McCoy, Sr., UTIL (.333 batting 31 hits, 20 SB, 21 runs; Oregon State football signee) … Keegan McCord, Jr., C (.329 batting, 26 hits; 11 baserunners thrown out; 3-year starter) … Peyton Blackmon, Jr., RHP/IF (.316 batting, 1 HR, 17 RBI; 2-1, 2 saves, 3.75 ERA) … Ethan Stone, Sr., RHP/IF (Injured for most of 2022; 2021 All-State; UT Tyler signee)
Notable newcomers: Garrett Hayes, Jr., OF (4 HR for Franklinton, North Carolina) … Chris Woodley, Jr., RHP
Additional comments: “This is a very experienced and mature team. With the depth on the mound, speed and amount of kids returning in the program, 2023 has the ability to be a special year as long as we stay healthy. The kids love each other and will do anything for the team, which makes this bunch easy to coach and makes coming to work enjoyable.” — Branch
CANTON EAGLES
Coach: Brandon Luce (6th season at Canton, 115-28; 403-157 overall)
Assistant coaches: Joe West and Casey Morrow
District: 14-4A (Kaufman, Mabank, Quinlan Ford, Wills Point)
2022 record: 18-14
Returning varsity players: Ace Reese, Sr., SS (.524 batting, 43 hits, 43 runs, 43 RBI, 19 2B, 4 3B, 2 HR; University of Houston signee) … Layne Etheridge, Sr., P/1B (.312 batting, 24 hits, 15 RBI; 2-2, 2 saves, 1.87 ERA) … Jaxon Rhyne, Sr., 3B (.272 batting, 18 RBI; .900 fielding) … Brayden Norrell, Jr., C … Reed Vannorsdel, Soph., 2B/P (.300 batting, 19 runs, 19 RBI, 14 SB) … Nathan Parker, Soph. P/OF … Kaden Smith, Soph., UTIL/P
Notable newcomers: Chase Whitehead, Soph., C/1B/OF … Logan Faglie, Jr., UTIL … Landon Faglie, Jr., UTIL
Additional comments: “The Eagles look to rebound from an 18-14 season a year ago. Despite the struggles and sneaking into the playoffs, the Eagles pulled off a first-round upset over Nevada Community. The Eagles return a huge part of their roster from a young team a year ago.” — Luce
ATHENS HORNETS
Coach: Tony Sikes and Judd Guidry
Assistant coaches: Trey Swartzenberg and Mark Chalk
District: 16-4A (Chapel Hill, Brownsboro, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Van)
2022 record: 5-17
Returning varsity players: Chase Green, Sr., SS (.314 OBP) … Joseph Garcia, Sr., OF/P (.210 batting) … Matthew Runte, Sr., 3B/P (.232 batting) … Jaden Crane, Sr., OF/P (.283 batting) … Nathan Garcia, IF/P … Jessie Jenkins, Sr., 1B/OF
Notable newcomers: Payton Woods, Fr., C/P … Eliajh Carnes, Fr., OF … Jonathan Gonzalez, Soph., UTIL
CHAPEL HILL BULLDOGS
Coach: Bryan Schneider (1st season at Chapel Hill)
Assistant coach: Shane McQueen
District: (Athens, Brownsboro, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Van)
2022 record: 18-14-1
Returning varsity players: Malcom Passama, Sr., IF (.274 batting, 29 runs, 28 SB) … Austin Vega, Sr., OF/P (.244 batting, 21 runs, 22 SB; 5-4, 2.40 ERA) … Connor Griffin, Jr., SS/P (.271 batting, 18 runs) … Ethan Mendez, IF/P (.378 batting, 21 RBI; 4-2, 2.50 ERA)
LINDALE EAGLES
Coach: Rich Sanguinetti (8th season at Lindale, 107-65-4)
Assistant coaches: Trevor Podsednik, Ashley Dukes, Justin Mason, Brent Ricks
District: 16-4A (Athens, Brownsboro, Cumberland Academy, Van, Chapel Hill)
2022 record: 11-13-1
Returning varsity players: Miles Keith, Sr. (.259 batting, 3 2B, 3 3B, 11 RBI; Centenary signee) … Luke Waggoner, Sr. (.250 batting, 6 runs) … Kaden Fleming, Jr. (.280 batting, 2 3B, 10 RBIs, 12 runs) … Ryan Betts, Jr. (.258 batting, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 9 runs; 3.07 ERA, 13.2 IP) … Jake Powell, Soph. (.231 batting, 12 RBI) … Hudson Legrow, Soph. (1.31 ERA, 19 Ks, 16 IP) … Caleb Hart (.286 batting, 9 runs) … Teylan Piccoli, Sr. (4.90 ERA, 20 IP) … Landon Sullivan, Sr. … Jake Curbow, Jr. … Carson Plunkett, Jr.
Notable newcomers: Ty McCoy, Soph. … Karter Fleming, Fr. … Colby Myers, Jr. … Harrison Prater, Jr. … Aiden Warnell, Soph.
VAN VANDALS
Coach: Clayton Haltom (1st season at Van; 43 wins overall)
Assistant coaches: Justin Stanfield and Ryan Hinch
District: 16-4A (Athens, Brownsboro, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
2022 record: 12-15-3
Returning varsity players: Ross Hendricks, Sr., IF/P (19 hits, 18 runs) … Colton Grier, Jr., IF/P (26 hits, 9 runs, 18 RBI) … Wyatt Dale, Soph., OF/C (15 hits, 12 RBI) … Easton Hinch, Soph., IF/P (14 hits, 14 RBI) … Landon Smith, Soph., P/OF (12 hits, 10 RBI) … Asher Hawkins, Soph., IF (20 hits, 13 RBI) … Grady Baetz, Soph., P/OF (13 runs; 2.54 ERA) … Austin Johnson, Jr., IF/P
Notable newcomers: Calem Redding, Soph., OF/RHP … Easton Larey, Soph., C … Austin Stephenson, Soph., RHP/UTIL … Andrew Flodder, Soph., IF/RHP … Gabriel Bachert, jr., IF/OF/RHP
Additional comments: “The Vandals look to improve from last year.” — Haltom
RUSK EAGLES
Coach: Ross McMurry (4th season at Rusk, 54-25; 78-35 overall)
Assistant coaches: Trent Montgomery, Andrew Gates and Christian Hammett
District: 18-4A (Bullard, Hudson, Jacksonville, Madisonville, Palestine)
2022 record: 17-13
Returning varsity players: Brett Rawlinson, Sr., IF/P … Tarant Sunday, Sr., IF/P (.302 batting … Peighton Vargas, Sr., C (.330 batting … Jeran Driver, Sr., IF/P (.250 batting … Mason Trowbridge, IF/P (.250 batting) … Jackson Dowling, OF/C … Brailen Trawick, OF … Tilton Beard, Soph., OF/P
Notable newcomers: Alex Patterson, Jr., IF … Kade Blankinship, Soph., IF/P … Nash Acker, Soph., IF/P … Ethan Foster, Fr. IF/OF/P … Ross Davis, Fr. IF/P
Additional comments: “We will surprise some people this year that think we can’t do what we’ve done without our two big pitchers from last year.” — McMurry
GRAND SALINE INDIANS
Coach: Kinney LaPrade (7th season at Grand Saline, 122 wins)
Assistant coaches: Alan Ladd and Devin Davison
District: 12-3A (Commerce, Edgewood, Lone Oak, Paris Chisum, Pattonville Prairiland, Rains)
2022 record: 23-9
Returning varsity players: Brett Kindle, Sr., P/IF (9-2, 1.30 ERA; .276 batting) … Luke Metcalf, Sr., P/IF (7-5, 4.00 ERA; .373 batting) … Preston Anderson, Sr., OF (.293 batting, 21 RBI) … Bryce Holland, Sr., C (.268 batting, 13 RBI) … Cooper Brown, Sr., OF (.276 batting, 14 RBI) … Jace Mercer, Jr., P/IF (.333 batting, 20 RBI) … Landon Mayne, Soph., P/IF (.246 batting, 18 RBI)
Notable newcomers: Cambren Ivy, Jr., C … Josh Roach, Jr., UTIL … Andrew Hawkins, Sr., IF … Luke Griffith, Sr., IF
RAINS WILDCATS
Coach: Brandon Kajihiro (2nd season at Rains, 21-10-1; 75-63-6 overall)
Assistant coaches: David Kirschner, Larry McNew and Garrett Moody
District: 12-3A (Commerce, Edgewood, Lone Oak, Paris Chisum, Pattonville Prairiland, Grand Saline)
2022 record: 21-10-1
Returning varsity players: Eric Bacon, Sr., OF/P (.410 batting, 6 2B, 2 3B, 33 runs, 22 SB; 6-2, 1.58 ERA, 95 Ks) … Hayden Fuller, Sr., IF … Jack Patterson, Sr., OF (3 3B) … Nick Bowman, Jr., P/IF (7-1, 1.13 ERA, 101 Ks; .320 batting, 3 2B , 5 3B, 1 HR, 21 RBI, 10 SB) … Grant Guidry, Jr., C (.386 batting, 8 2B, 4 3B, 21 RBI) … Zach Sheppard, Jr., 1B (12 RBI; 3-3, 2.04 ERA, 26 Ks)
Notable newcomers: Jace Thompson, Sr., IF/P … Shawn Robertson, Jr., P/OF
Additional comments: “We have a great bunch of kids that really play hard for each other. We are looking to build upon the success we had last year. We have worked hard in the offseason and are looking forward to the season.” — Kajihiro
HARMONY EAGLES
Coach: Cody Whitworth (1st season at Harmony)
Assistant coaches: Ronnie McNeel and Damon Holmes
District: 13-3A (Mineola, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Mount Vernon, Quitman, Winnsboro, Winona)
2022 record: 23-12
Returning varsity players: Brayden Phillips, Sr., OF … Landon Wilkerson, Sr., P/1B … Boston Seahorn, Jr., P/SS … Riley Patterson, Jr., P/3B … Tucker Tittle, Jr., P/OF … Braxton Baker, Jr., C … Will Young, Jr., P/OF
Notable newcomers: Ollie Trimble, Fr., IF/P … Blaine Hart, Fr. OF/OF/P … Aiden Trainholt, Jr., OF/IF/P
Additional comments: “Harmony has a rich baseball tradition. We want to protect that tradition at Harmony. I am proud to say that two of our baseball coaches graduated from Harmony and are a part of that very tradition. As a community, we always try to acknowledge the teams that have come before us and work hard to make sure this train keeps rolling. We play to make the people, players and coaches that have come before us proud. PTT!” — Whitworth
MINEOLA YELLOWJACKETS
Coach: Russell Bowker (5th season at Mineola; 132-111-6 overall)
Assistant coaches: Bruce Silman and Kam Neely
District: 13-3A (Harmony, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Mount Vernon, Quitman, Winnsboro, Winona)
2022 record: 11-13-1
Returning varsity players: Spencer Joyner, Sr., SS/P (6-2, 2.41 ERA, 83 Ks, 55 IP; .293 batting, 22 RBI, 22 runs, 8 2B) … Cason Davis, Sr., IF/P (2-3, 1.50 ERA, 19 KS; .338 batting, 10 RBI, 27 runs, 4 2B, 17 SB) … Braydon Alley, Jr., OF (.382 batting, 18 RBI, 16 runs, 10 SB) … Jacob Castleberry, Sr., IF/P/C (.288 batting, 20 RBI) … Kaden Bell, Jr., IF/P/C (3-4, 2.83 ERA, 37 Ks, 47 IP; .280 batting, 14 RBI, 11 runs) … Brady Shrum, Sr., OF (.309 batting, 10 RBI, 14 runs, 8 SB) … Dalton Hamlin, Jr., 2B (.241 batting, 8 RBI, 12 runs)
HAWKINS HAWKS
Coach: John Michael Gattis
District: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Union Grove, Carlisle, Harleton, Beckville, Overton, New Summerfield)
2022 record: 19-6
Returning varsity players: Julian Frazier, LHP (94 Ks) … Braden Adams (.525 batting, 5 HR) … Dawsun Pruitt (.377 batting)
Notable newcomers: Asa Stone, RHP … Aiden Colley, 2B … Braden Givens, P/C/CF … Marshall White, UTIL
Additional comments: “We are a well-seasoned team with several four-year starters as varsity baseball players. Our pitching staff is being well developed with strong left- and right-handed pitchers. At the plate, we will be solid 1-9.” — Gattis
OVERTON MUSTANGS
Coach: Scotty Laymance (1st season at Overton)
Assistant coach: Jason Brooks
District: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Union Grove, Carlisle, Harleton, Beckville, Hawkins, New Summerfield)
2022 record: 7-9
Returning varsity players: Isaiah Hawkins, Jr., UTIL … Caden Thornton, Jr., P/3B/OF … Bryce Still, Soph., P/SS … Joey Zalman, Soph., OF … Mason Rowe, Soph., P/2B … Braxton Harper, Soph., P/1B … Bryson Bobbitt, Soph., OF … Sawyer Rogers, Sr., OF/2B
Notable newcomers: Rylan Holleman, Fr., C/P … Brody Brown, Fr., UTIL
Additional comments: “Seven of nine starters from last year's team will be returning, and those players progressed as the year went on, most of them seeing their first varsity baseball. Last year’s team went 5-3 in the second round of district after going 2-6 in the first round.” — Laymance
CAYUGA WILDCATS
Coach: Tony Humphreys (8th season at Cayuga, 109-57-1
Assistant coach: Kyle Wilkins
District: 20-2A (Martin’s Mill, Frankston, Kerens, LaPoynor, Cross Roads, Neches, Trinidad)
2022 record: 18-6
Returning varsity players: Nic Woolverton, Sr., C/DH/3B (.403 batting, 11 2B, 27 RBI) … Ayden Stovall, Sr., OF/P (2-0, 1.60 ERA, 2 saves) … Steven Wingfield, Sr., OF (.368 batting) … Owen Cretsinger, Sr., C/MI/P … Landan Henry, Jr., 3B/DH/P (.362 batting, 23 RBI) … Hunter Link, Jr., 3B/P (1.30 ERA) … Colto Mullican, Soph., 2B/SS/P (2-0, 13 Ks, 7 IP; .355 batting)
Notable newcomers: Presley Warden, Jr., 1B/P … Gus Wilfong, Fr., 1B/OF/P … Levi McMahan, Fr., MI/C/P … Gunner Douglas, Fr., OF/P
Additional comments: “Returning centerfielder Jakobe Brown (junior) is out for the year. Nic Woolverton (senior) is battling a shoulder issue. We are banged up and young but will be OK. We are fortunate to have some returning guys that have roles that will expand this year as well as quality underclassmen that I believe can have an impact early.” — Humphreys
MARTIN’S MILL MUSTANGS
Coach: Micah Blackmon (1st season at Martin’s Mill; 41 wins overall)
District: 20-2A (Cayuga, Frankston, Kerens, LaPoynor, Cross Roads, Neches, Trinidad)
2022 record: 13-9
Returning varsity players: Alex Tyner, Sr., CF/1B/P (.500 batting) … Blake Butcher, Sr., C/2B … Aiden Curtis, Sr., IF/P (.492 batting) … Brayden Edwards Jr., OF/1B/P … Case Perkins, Jr., SS/P (.404 batting) … Lane Lucking, Jr., IF/OF/P (.300 batting)
Notable newcomers: Cooper Wright, Fr., OF/1B/P … Daniel Fernandez, Fr., OF/1B/P … Travis Baber, Fr., OF/IF/P