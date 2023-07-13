There were several standout performers on the diamond by the ladies in the area for the 2022-23 high school softball season.

To highlight those individuals for their efforts, we are introducing the inaugural Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Softball Team.

2022-23 TYLER MORNING TELEGRAPH ALL-ROSE COUNTRY SOFTBALL TEAM

Hadi fults game winning home run 5-24-23.jpeg

Bullard’s Hadi Fults hits a game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against Liberty on May 24 at Davis Diamond in College Station.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Hadi Fults, Bullard, senior: Fults hit .532 with 50 hits, eight doubles, one triple, 22 home runs, 62 RBIs, 53 walks. She went 21-4 in the circle with nine saves, a 0.98 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 134.2 innings. She was the Class 4A Player of the Year. Fults has signed with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Tyler Legacy’s Sara Eckert delivers a pitch against North Forney on April 18.

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Sara Eckert, Tyler Legacy, sophomore: Eckert went 19-6 with a 1.31 ERA with 279 strikeouts and 59 walks in 160.1 innings. She also hit .311 with six RBIs, seven runs scored and seven stolen bases. She was named the District 10-6A Pitcher of the Year.

HalleDuplichainAllRoseSoftballOffense.jpg

Alto's Halle Duplichain.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Halle Duplichain, Alto, senior: Duplichain hit .638 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs.

CallieBaileyAllRoseSoftballDefense.jpg

Bullard’s Callie Bailey.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Callie Bailey, Bullard, senior: Bailey had 68 putouts with 46 assists and just two errors on the season. Bailey hit .368 with 49 hits, 51 runs and 26 stolen bases. She has signed with Texas Woman’s University.

KirstinMaloneAllRoseSoftballNewcomer.jpg

Bullard’s Kirstin Malone.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Kirstin Malone, Bullard, freshman: Malone hit .382 with 47 hits, 26 singles, 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 29 RBIs, 57 runs and 25 stolen bases. She made 37 putouts with 53 assists and five errors. Malone hit at the top of the order for the Class 4A Region III finalist Lady Panthers.

AnthonySpringerAllRoseSoftballCoach.jpg

Brook Hill softball coach Anthony Springer.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Anthony Springer, Brook Hill: He led the Lady Guard to a 22-4 record and a trip to the TAPPS Division III championship game.

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Karmen Miller, Brook Hill, sophomore: 20-3, 1.055 ERA, 285 strikeouts, 132.2 innings; .542 average, 5 home runs, 40 RBIs.

Pitcher: Trinity Hawkins, Hawkins, senior: 20-3, 0.96 ERA, 199 strikeouts, 115.2 innings, 5 no-hitters, 3 perfect games; .619 average, 39 hits, 12 doubles, 8 triples, 3 home runs, 44 RBIs, 42 runs, 4 strikeouts, 26 stolen bases.

Pitcher: Grace Ann McDonald, Whitehouse, junior: 16-0, 60 runs, 114 strikeouts, 119.2 innings; .414 average, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 7 home runs, 41 RBIs, 26 runs, 32 walks, 6 stolen bases.

Catcher: Mallory Kniffen, Tyler Legacy, junior: .432 average, 38 hits, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 11 RBIs, 32 runs, 13 walks, 18 stolen bases. District 10-6A Catcher of the Year.

First base: Gracie Jo Currey, Grand Saline, freshman: .468 average, 51 hits, 10 doubles, 5 triples, 2 home runs, 34 RBIs, 26 runs scored.

Second base: Kate Jones, Whitehouse, junior: .477 average, 53 hits, 1 double, 7 triples, 1 home run, 13 RBIs, 48 runs, 17 walks, 31 stolen bases.

Third base: Amrie Clower, Canton, junior: .509 average, 16 doubles, 4 triples, 4 home runs, 46 RBIs, 52 runs, 19 stolen bases.

Shortstop: Taetum Smith, Hawkins, sophomore: .530 average, 44 hits, 20 RBIs, 55 runs, 41 stolen bases.

Outfield: Jordyn Warren, Hawkins, senior: .467 average, 35 hits, 30 RBIs, 41 runs, 24 stolen bases; 1.000 fielding percentage.

Outfield: Addison Carpenter, Arp, sophomore: .544 average, 23 hits, 10 runs, 28 RBIs, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs; 5-5, 4.32 ERA, 54 strikeouts, 17 walks, 60 innings.

Outfield: Marti Lewis, Grand Saline, senior: .479 average, 39 runs, 26 stolen bases.

Utility: Piper Morton, West Rusk, senior: .563 average, 10 doubles, 3 triples, 7 home runs, 21 walks, 43 runs, 22 stolen bases. Texas Woman’s University signee.

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Lilly Waddell, West Rusk, senior: 23-2, 245 strikeouts, 0.79 ERA, 124 innings.

Pitcher: Cambree Oakes, Rains, junior: 33-7, 1.41 ERA, 361 strikeouts; .492 average, 10 home runs, 68 RBIs, 4 strikeouts.

Pitcher: Taylor Gillispie, Troup, sophomore: 22-11, 1.78 ERA, 346 strikeouts, 201 innings; .380 average, 38 hits, 20 RBIs, 10 doubles, 3 triples, 8 home runs, 14 stolen bases.

Catcher: Emma Knight, Rains, sophomore: .487 average, 12 home runs, 52 RBIs, 32 walks, 5 strikeouts; Opposing baserunners went 5 of 22 on stolen bases.

First base: Kyrsten Price, West Rusk, junior: .400 average, 3 home runs, 6 doubles, 28 RBIs, 15 runs, 16 walks; 1.000 fielding percentage.

Second base: Baylee Sales, Mabank, senior: .414 average, 46 hits, 9 home runs, 39 RBIs, 35 runs; 11-4, 1.22 ERA, 156 strikeouts, 103 innings.

Third base: Aubrey Hassell, Rusk, freshman: .426 average, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 8 home runs, 50 RBIs, 40 runs, 21 walks, 8 stolen bases.

Shortstop: Jasmine Gallegos, Jacksonville, junior: .560 average, 51 hits, 11 home runs, 41 RBIs, 27 runs, 9 walks, 5 strikeouts, 6 HBP; 6-7, 4.00 ERA, 106 strikeouts, 95.2 innings.

Outfield: Jadelyn Marshall, Mineola, freshman: .396 average, 36 hits, 9 doubles, 4 triples, 2 home runs, 26 RBIs, 29 runs, 7 hit by pitches.

Outfield: Cami Laney, Whitehouse, junior: .355 average, 33 hits, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 1 home run, 32 runs, 23 RBIs, 7 stolen bases.

Outfield: Isabell Torres, Rusk, senior: .467 average, 1 home run, 15 doubles, 3 triples, 29 RBIs, 50 runs, 21 walks, 13 stolen bases.

Utility: Kate Lindsey, Martin’s Mill, junior: .773 average; .973 fielding percentage.

THIRD TEAM

Pitcher: Alabama Anding, Malakoff, freshman: 24-6, 1.69 ERA, 195 strikeouts, 166 innings.

Pitcher: Brooklyn Brannen, Bullard, freshman: 9-0, 9 saves, 1.61 ERA, 111 strikeouts, 78 innings.

Pitcher: Jessie Sumpter, Neches, junior: 15-4, 1.22 ERA, 192 strikeouts, 120 innings. Angelina College commit.

Catcher: Teagan Graul, Bullard, senior: .395 average, 6 home runs, 43 RBIs, 236.1 innings caught. Butler Community College signee.

First base: Kacie Trimble, Neches, sophomore: .433 average; .984 fielding percentage.

Second base: Emerson Swoape, Van, freshman: .402 average, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 15 RBIs, 34 runs, 13 stolen bases.

Third base: Presley Kilgore, Rains, freshman: .440 average, 6 home runs, 60 RBIs.

Shortstop: Sarah Boudreaux, Rusk, junior: .568 average, 20 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 42 RBIs, 55 runs, 19 stolen bases.

Outfield: Avery Songer, Rains, senior: .465 average, 38 stolen bases, 74 runs.

Outfield: Isabel Buchanan, Grace Community, sophomore: .320 average, 24 hits, 9 doubles, 3 home runs, 22 RBIs, 31 runs, 4 stolen bases.

Outfield: Kai Hudson, Mabank, sophomore: .336 average, 36 hits, 13 RBIs, 39 runs, 17 stolen bases; 11-5, 195 strikeouts, 1.74 ERA, 104.1 innings.

Utility: Macie Mathis, Grace Community, sophomore: .455 average, 20 hits, seven RBIs, 19 runs, eight walks, four stolen bases; 5 wins, 1.45 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 33.2 innings.

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Pitchers: Malayna Cauley, Grace Community; Hannah Gonzalez, Jacksonville; Lacy Fletcher, Arp; Gracie Jo Currey, Grand Saline; Brooklyn Brannen, Bullard; Jailey Potter, Van; Tatum Horton, Van; Alabama Anding, Malakoff

Catcher: Sadie Arriola, Grace Community

First base: Caroline Castleberry, Mineola

Second base: Emerson Swoape, Van

Third base: Mahayla McKinney, Van; Aubrey Hassell, Rusk; Presley Kilgore, Rains

Shortstop: Ja’Neycia Potts, Arp; Kirstin Malone, Bullard

Outfield: Jentri Evans, Hawkins; Jadelyn Marshall, Mineola

HONORABLE MENTION

Arp: Lacy Fletcher, Aubry Way, Maddie Birdsong, Ja’Neycia Potts

Bullard: Anistyn Foster, Matti Nix, Kamyn Honzell, Kylie Pate, Dakota Payne, Saelyr Hunt, Bailey Walker

Canton: Jaycee Bullard, Kara Pride

Elkhart: Sarah Lott, Londyn Holland

Grace Community: Malayna Cauley, Sadie Arriola

Grand Saline: Hannah Aaron, Alissa Fugate

Hawkins: Ryli Williams, Jentri Evans

Jacksonville: Hannah Gonzalez

Neches: Joely Jenkins

New Summerfield: Aubree Warren, Karlee Andrade, Citaly Juarez

Mabank: Skyler Pruitt, Hailey Ledbetter, Chloe Holland, Presley Green

Malakoff: Addison Wittram, Camryn Gaddis, Ava Perkins

Martin’s Mill: Madison Gurley

Mineola: Jaycee Smith, Caroline Castleberry, Gracie Lindley

Rains: Lynzee Hague

Troup: Bailey Blanton, Tara Wells, MaKayla Spencer, Karsyn Williamson

Tyler Legacy: Reese Neely

Van: Jailey Potter, Tatum Horton, Mahayla McKinney

West Rusk: Natalie Christy

Whitehouse: Aubry O’Bryant

