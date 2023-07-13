There were several standout performers on the diamond by the ladies in the area for the 2022-23 high school softball season.
To highlight those individuals for their efforts, we are introducing the inaugural Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Softball Team.
2022-23 TYLER MORNING TELEGRAPH ALL-ROSE COUNTRY SOFTBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Hadi Fults, Bullard, senior: Fults hit .532 with 50 hits, eight doubles, one triple, 22 home runs, 62 RBIs, 53 walks. She went 21-4 in the circle with nine saves, a 0.98 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 134.2 innings. She was the Class 4A Player of the Year. Fults has signed with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Sara Eckert, Tyler Legacy, sophomore: Eckert went 19-6 with a 1.31 ERA with 279 strikeouts and 59 walks in 160.1 innings. She also hit .311 with six RBIs, seven runs scored and seven stolen bases. She was named the District 10-6A Pitcher of the Year.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Halle Duplichain, Alto, senior: Duplichain hit .638 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Callie Bailey, Bullard, senior: Bailey had 68 putouts with 46 assists and just two errors on the season. Bailey hit .368 with 49 hits, 51 runs and 26 stolen bases. She has signed with Texas Woman’s University.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Kirstin Malone, Bullard, freshman: Malone hit .382 with 47 hits, 26 singles, 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 29 RBIs, 57 runs and 25 stolen bases. She made 37 putouts with 53 assists and five errors. Malone hit at the top of the order for the Class 4A Region III finalist Lady Panthers.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Anthony Springer, Brook Hill: He led the Lady Guard to a 22-4 record and a trip to the TAPPS Division III championship game.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Karmen Miller, Brook Hill, sophomore: 20-3, 1.055 ERA, 285 strikeouts, 132.2 innings; .542 average, 5 home runs, 40 RBIs.
Pitcher: Trinity Hawkins, Hawkins, senior: 20-3, 0.96 ERA, 199 strikeouts, 115.2 innings, 5 no-hitters, 3 perfect games; .619 average, 39 hits, 12 doubles, 8 triples, 3 home runs, 44 RBIs, 42 runs, 4 strikeouts, 26 stolen bases.
Pitcher: Grace Ann McDonald, Whitehouse, junior: 16-0, 60 runs, 114 strikeouts, 119.2 innings; .414 average, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 7 home runs, 41 RBIs, 26 runs, 32 walks, 6 stolen bases.
Catcher: Mallory Kniffen, Tyler Legacy, junior: .432 average, 38 hits, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 11 RBIs, 32 runs, 13 walks, 18 stolen bases. District 10-6A Catcher of the Year.
First base: Gracie Jo Currey, Grand Saline, freshman: .468 average, 51 hits, 10 doubles, 5 triples, 2 home runs, 34 RBIs, 26 runs scored.
Second base: Kate Jones, Whitehouse, junior: .477 average, 53 hits, 1 double, 7 triples, 1 home run, 13 RBIs, 48 runs, 17 walks, 31 stolen bases.
Third base: Amrie Clower, Canton, junior: .509 average, 16 doubles, 4 triples, 4 home runs, 46 RBIs, 52 runs, 19 stolen bases.
Shortstop: Taetum Smith, Hawkins, sophomore: .530 average, 44 hits, 20 RBIs, 55 runs, 41 stolen bases.
Outfield: Jordyn Warren, Hawkins, senior: .467 average, 35 hits, 30 RBIs, 41 runs, 24 stolen bases; 1.000 fielding percentage.
Outfield: Addison Carpenter, Arp, sophomore: .544 average, 23 hits, 10 runs, 28 RBIs, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs; 5-5, 4.32 ERA, 54 strikeouts, 17 walks, 60 innings.
Outfield: Marti Lewis, Grand Saline, senior: .479 average, 39 runs, 26 stolen bases.
Utility: Piper Morton, West Rusk, senior: .563 average, 10 doubles, 3 triples, 7 home runs, 21 walks, 43 runs, 22 stolen bases. Texas Woman’s University signee.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Lilly Waddell, West Rusk, senior: 23-2, 245 strikeouts, 0.79 ERA, 124 innings.
Pitcher: Cambree Oakes, Rains, junior: 33-7, 1.41 ERA, 361 strikeouts; .492 average, 10 home runs, 68 RBIs, 4 strikeouts.
Pitcher: Taylor Gillispie, Troup, sophomore: 22-11, 1.78 ERA, 346 strikeouts, 201 innings; .380 average, 38 hits, 20 RBIs, 10 doubles, 3 triples, 8 home runs, 14 stolen bases.
Catcher: Emma Knight, Rains, sophomore: .487 average, 12 home runs, 52 RBIs, 32 walks, 5 strikeouts; Opposing baserunners went 5 of 22 on stolen bases.
First base: Kyrsten Price, West Rusk, junior: .400 average, 3 home runs, 6 doubles, 28 RBIs, 15 runs, 16 walks; 1.000 fielding percentage.
Second base: Baylee Sales, Mabank, senior: .414 average, 46 hits, 9 home runs, 39 RBIs, 35 runs; 11-4, 1.22 ERA, 156 strikeouts, 103 innings.
Third base: Aubrey Hassell, Rusk, freshman: .426 average, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 8 home runs, 50 RBIs, 40 runs, 21 walks, 8 stolen bases.
Shortstop: Jasmine Gallegos, Jacksonville, junior: .560 average, 51 hits, 11 home runs, 41 RBIs, 27 runs, 9 walks, 5 strikeouts, 6 HBP; 6-7, 4.00 ERA, 106 strikeouts, 95.2 innings.
Outfield: Jadelyn Marshall, Mineola, freshman: .396 average, 36 hits, 9 doubles, 4 triples, 2 home runs, 26 RBIs, 29 runs, 7 hit by pitches.
Outfield: Cami Laney, Whitehouse, junior: .355 average, 33 hits, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 1 home run, 32 runs, 23 RBIs, 7 stolen bases.
Outfield: Isabell Torres, Rusk, senior: .467 average, 1 home run, 15 doubles, 3 triples, 29 RBIs, 50 runs, 21 walks, 13 stolen bases.
Utility: Kate Lindsey, Martin’s Mill, junior: .773 average; .973 fielding percentage.
THIRD TEAM
Pitcher: Alabama Anding, Malakoff, freshman: 24-6, 1.69 ERA, 195 strikeouts, 166 innings.
Pitcher: Brooklyn Brannen, Bullard, freshman: 9-0, 9 saves, 1.61 ERA, 111 strikeouts, 78 innings.
Pitcher: Jessie Sumpter, Neches, junior: 15-4, 1.22 ERA, 192 strikeouts, 120 innings. Angelina College commit.
Catcher: Teagan Graul, Bullard, senior: .395 average, 6 home runs, 43 RBIs, 236.1 innings caught. Butler Community College signee.
First base: Kacie Trimble, Neches, sophomore: .433 average; .984 fielding percentage.
Second base: Emerson Swoape, Van, freshman: .402 average, 7 doubles, 3 triples, 15 RBIs, 34 runs, 13 stolen bases.
Third base: Presley Kilgore, Rains, freshman: .440 average, 6 home runs, 60 RBIs.
Shortstop: Sarah Boudreaux, Rusk, junior: .568 average, 20 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 42 RBIs, 55 runs, 19 stolen bases.
Outfield: Avery Songer, Rains, senior: .465 average, 38 stolen bases, 74 runs.
Outfield: Isabel Buchanan, Grace Community, sophomore: .320 average, 24 hits, 9 doubles, 3 home runs, 22 RBIs, 31 runs, 4 stolen bases.
Outfield: Kai Hudson, Mabank, sophomore: .336 average, 36 hits, 13 RBIs, 39 runs, 17 stolen bases; 11-5, 195 strikeouts, 1.74 ERA, 104.1 innings.
Utility: Macie Mathis, Grace Community, sophomore: .455 average, 20 hits, seven RBIs, 19 runs, eight walks, four stolen bases; 5 wins, 1.45 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 33.2 innings.
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Pitchers: Malayna Cauley, Grace Community; Hannah Gonzalez, Jacksonville; Lacy Fletcher, Arp; Gracie Jo Currey, Grand Saline; Brooklyn Brannen, Bullard; Jailey Potter, Van; Tatum Horton, Van; Alabama Anding, Malakoff
Catcher: Sadie Arriola, Grace Community
First base: Caroline Castleberry, Mineola
Second base: Emerson Swoape, Van
Third base: Mahayla McKinney, Van; Aubrey Hassell, Rusk; Presley Kilgore, Rains
Shortstop: Ja’Neycia Potts, Arp; Kirstin Malone, Bullard
Outfield: Jentri Evans, Hawkins; Jadelyn Marshall, Mineola
HONORABLE MENTION
Arp: Lacy Fletcher, Aubry Way, Maddie Birdsong, Ja’Neycia Potts
Bullard: Anistyn Foster, Matti Nix, Kamyn Honzell, Kylie Pate, Dakota Payne, Saelyr Hunt, Bailey Walker
Canton: Jaycee Bullard, Kara Pride
Elkhart: Sarah Lott, Londyn Holland
Grace Community: Malayna Cauley, Sadie Arriola
Grand Saline: Hannah Aaron, Alissa Fugate
Hawkins: Ryli Williams, Jentri Evans
Jacksonville: Hannah Gonzalez
Neches: Joely Jenkins
New Summerfield: Aubree Warren, Karlee Andrade, Citaly Juarez
Mabank: Skyler Pruitt, Hailey Ledbetter, Chloe Holland, Presley Green
Malakoff: Addison Wittram, Camryn Gaddis, Ava Perkins
Martin’s Mill: Madison Gurley
Mineola: Jaycee Smith, Caroline Castleberry, Gracie Lindley
Rains: Lynzee Hague
Troup: Bailey Blanton, Tara Wells, MaKayla Spencer, Karsyn Williamson
Tyler Legacy: Reese Neely
Van: Jailey Potter, Tatum Horton, Mahayla McKinney
West Rusk: Natalie Christy
Whitehouse: Aubry O’Bryant