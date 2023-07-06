tyler.legacy.women.soccer.playoffs.NEWSPAPER.7_1.JPG
Tyler Legacy’s Kyleigh D’Spain prepares to kick the ball against Waco Midway this season at Ennis’ Lion Memorial Stadium.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph File Photos

There were several standout performers on the soccer pitch by the ladies in the area for the 2022-23 high school soccer season.

To highlight those individuals for their efforts, we are introducing the inaugural Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Girls Soccer Team.

2022-23 TYLER MORNING TELEGRAPH ALL-ROSE COUNTRY GIRLS SOCCER TEAM

Tyler Legacy’s Kyleigh D’Spain against North Forney

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kyleigh D’Spain, Tyler Legacy, senior: The central midfielder and captain for the Lady Raiders had 22 goals and 18 assists this season. She has signed to play at Tyler Junior College.

Henderson’s Jordan Williams.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jordan Williams, Henderson, senior: Williams poured in 53 goals and dished out 24 assists. She was the District 15-4A MVP and earned all-state honors.

Tyler Legacy’s Kate Deatherage against North Forney

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kate Deatherage, Tyler Legacy, junior: Coach Chris Woodard described Deatherage as the best central defender for a team that allowed just one goal to an East Texas team in a 3-1 win over Jacksonville.

Grace Community’s Claire Stoermer.

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Claire Stoermer, Grace Community, junior: Allowed 0.4 goals per game. She started all 28 games and led the Lady Cougars to a 22-5-1 record. Has interest from Texas Tech and North Texas.

Jacksonville’s Lauren Wade.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Lauren Wade, Jacksonville, freshman: The first-year varsity player had 38 goals and 18 assists. The District 16-4A Newcomer of the Year helped the Fightin’ Maidens reach the regional semifinals.

Jacksonville girls soccer coach Colten McCown.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Colten McCown, Jacksonville: McCown led Jacksonville to a record of 25-2-1 and a trip to the regional semifinals. The Fightin’ Maidens posted 20 shutouts on the season.

FIRST TEAM

Phoenix Rivers, Kilgore, sophomore: 32 goals, four assists.

Madison Hernandez, Brownsboro, junior: 35 goals, 14 assists.

Kaydee Cox, Lindale, senior: 38 goals, 11 assists. University of Houston-Victoria signee.

Elle Durham, Grace Community, freshman: 37 goals, 25 assists.

Addison Eli, Grace Community, freshman: 26 goals, 32 assists.

Niyah Gee, Bullard, freshman: 26 goals, nine assists.

Paige Barrett, Bullard, freshman: 23 goals, 19 assists.

Ella Rose Embry, Tyler Legacy, senior: 24 goals, 16 assists.

Camila Dominguez, Palestine, senior: 40 goals, six assists. Renssalaer Polytechnic Institute signee.

Victoria Villanueva: 40 goals, 18 assists.

Jordan Lybrand, Henderson, junior, goalkeeper: First-team all-state goalkeeper. District 15-4A Goalkeeper of the Year.

SECOND TEAM

Samantha Rodriguez, Kilgore, senior: 14 goals, five assists. District 15-4A Defensive MVP.

Avery Green, Van, senior: 20 goals, 10 assists.

Brooke Everest, Lindale, senior: 14 goals, eight assists in 15 games; also a standout for the Lindale basketball team. District 14-4A Utility Player of the Year.

Caroline Smith, Brook Hill, sophomore: TAPPS Division III second-team all-state.

Addy Cummings, Bullard junior: 26 goals, 12 assists.

Megan Wilhite, Tyler Legacy, freshman: Played every minute as a defender for a team that allowed just one goal against an East Texas team in a 3-1 win over Jacksonville.

Emerith Hernandez, Palestine, junior: 27 goals, 22 assists.

Evelyn Lara, Jacksonville, junior: 34 goals, 11 assists.

Jewell McCullough, Jacksonville, sophomore: 26 goals, 21 assists.

Gabby Thompson, Whitehouse, senior: District 15-5A Utility Player of the Year. North Central Texas College signee.

Clara Helvey, Lindale, sophomore, goalkeeper: 12 goals against in 21 games with 13 shutouts. Injury replacement when senior goalkeeper when down.

THIRD TEAM

Gloria Cedillo, Kilgore, junior: 12 goals, 10 assists.

Zoey Hinton, Brownsboro, freshman: 19 goals, 9 assists.

Kady Spears, Lindale, junior: 13 goals, 10 assists, eight goals from free kicks.

Cesa Sabillon, Grace Community: 15 goals, 20 assists.

Maddi Cummings, Bullard, senior: District 14-4A Defender of the Year.

Rylie Graul, Bullard, sophomore: 11 goals, 20 assists.

Lily Beckham, Tyler Legacy, sophomore: 3 goals, 15 assists.

Allie Seat, Palestine, junior: 18 goals, five assists.

Landry Harmel, Jacksonville, junior: Two goals, three assists District 16-4A Defender of the Year Second-team all-state selection.

Madyson Hatten, Palestine Westwood, senior: 19 goals, one assists, seven game-winning goals.

Ramzee Matejka, Bullard, sophomore, goalkeeper: Posted 17 shutouts in 24 games. Allowed 12 goals.

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Zoey Hinton, Brownsboro

Elle Durham, Grace Community

Addison Eli, Grace Community

Julia Feliciano, Grace Community

Cesa Sabillon, Grace Community

Jaclynn Williams, Brook Hill

Niyah Gee, Bullard

Paige Barrett, Bullard

Hollie Boone, Sabine

Paige Hardin, Sabine

Megan Wilhite, Tyler Legacy

Lauren Wade, Jacksonville

HONORABLE MENTION

All Saints: Katie Vallejo, Kayla DeCampos, Gillian Ricks, Carcyn Ervin, Abby Johnson

Brook Hill: Caley Fitzgerald, Ella Kate Hardee, Taylor McClure, Drea-Marie Hills Tonroy, Anne Marie Savage, Ifedayo Abegunde, Jaclynn Williams

Bullard: Maddi Carlile

Chapel Hill: Emily Vazquez, Shania Miller, Clara Brown

Grace Community: Keely Bozeman, Julia Feliciano

Henderson: Hali Reyes, Madilyn Powers, Marissa Aparicio

Jacksonville: Alexa Medellin, Mya Morales,

Palestine: Azucena Garcia

Sabine: Bella Shaw, Hollie Boone, Paige Hardin

Tyler: Valeria Maldonado, Yamilet Ruiz, Victoria Artega

Tyler Legacy: Caroline Randall, Brianna Garcia

Whitehouse: Maddison Hawkins

