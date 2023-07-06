There were several standout performers on the soccer pitch by the ladies in the area for the 2022-23 high school soccer season.
To highlight those individuals for their efforts, we are introducing the inaugural Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Girls Soccer Team.
2022-23 TYLER MORNING TELEGRAPH ALL-ROSE COUNTRY GIRLS SOCCER TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kyleigh D’Spain, Tyler Legacy, senior: The central midfielder and captain for the Lady Raiders had 22 goals and 18 assists this season. She has signed to play at Tyler Junior College.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jordan Williams, Henderson, senior: Williams poured in 53 goals and dished out 24 assists. She was the District 15-4A MVP and earned all-state honors.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kate Deatherage, Tyler Legacy, junior: Coach Chris Woodard described Deatherage as the best central defender for a team that allowed just one goal to an East Texas team in a 3-1 win over Jacksonville.
GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR
Claire Stoermer, Grace Community, junior: Allowed 0.4 goals per game. She started all 28 games and led the Lady Cougars to a 22-5-1 record. Has interest from Texas Tech and North Texas.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Lauren Wade, Jacksonville, freshman: The first-year varsity player had 38 goals and 18 assists. The District 16-4A Newcomer of the Year helped the Fightin’ Maidens reach the regional semifinals.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Colten McCown, Jacksonville: McCown led Jacksonville to a record of 25-2-1 and a trip to the regional semifinals. The Fightin’ Maidens posted 20 shutouts on the season.
FIRST TEAM
Phoenix Rivers, Kilgore, sophomore: 32 goals, four assists.
Madison Hernandez, Brownsboro, junior: 35 goals, 14 assists.
Kaydee Cox, Lindale, senior: 38 goals, 11 assists. University of Houston-Victoria signee.
Elle Durham, Grace Community, freshman: 37 goals, 25 assists.
Addison Eli, Grace Community, freshman: 26 goals, 32 assists.
Niyah Gee, Bullard, freshman: 26 goals, nine assists.
Paige Barrett, Bullard, freshman: 23 goals, 19 assists.
Ella Rose Embry, Tyler Legacy, senior: 24 goals, 16 assists.
Camila Dominguez, Palestine, senior: 40 goals, six assists. Renssalaer Polytechnic Institute signee.
Victoria Villanueva: 40 goals, 18 assists.
Jordan Lybrand, Henderson, junior, goalkeeper: First-team all-state goalkeeper. District 15-4A Goalkeeper of the Year.
SECOND TEAM
Samantha Rodriguez, Kilgore, senior: 14 goals, five assists. District 15-4A Defensive MVP.
Avery Green, Van, senior: 20 goals, 10 assists.
Brooke Everest, Lindale, senior: 14 goals, eight assists in 15 games; also a standout for the Lindale basketball team. District 14-4A Utility Player of the Year.
Caroline Smith, Brook Hill, sophomore: TAPPS Division III second-team all-state.
Addy Cummings, Bullard junior: 26 goals, 12 assists.
Megan Wilhite, Tyler Legacy, freshman: Played every minute as a defender for a team that allowed just one goal against an East Texas team in a 3-1 win over Jacksonville.
Emerith Hernandez, Palestine, junior: 27 goals, 22 assists.
Evelyn Lara, Jacksonville, junior: 34 goals, 11 assists.
Jewell McCullough, Jacksonville, sophomore: 26 goals, 21 assists.
Gabby Thompson, Whitehouse, senior: District 15-5A Utility Player of the Year. North Central Texas College signee.
Clara Helvey, Lindale, sophomore, goalkeeper: 12 goals against in 21 games with 13 shutouts. Injury replacement when senior goalkeeper when down.
THIRD TEAM
Gloria Cedillo, Kilgore, junior: 12 goals, 10 assists.
Zoey Hinton, Brownsboro, freshman: 19 goals, 9 assists.
Kady Spears, Lindale, junior: 13 goals, 10 assists, eight goals from free kicks.
Cesa Sabillon, Grace Community: 15 goals, 20 assists.
Maddi Cummings, Bullard, senior: District 14-4A Defender of the Year.
Rylie Graul, Bullard, sophomore: 11 goals, 20 assists.
Lily Beckham, Tyler Legacy, sophomore: 3 goals, 15 assists.
Allie Seat, Palestine, junior: 18 goals, five assists.
Landry Harmel, Jacksonville, junior: Two goals, three assists District 16-4A Defender of the Year Second-team all-state selection.
Madyson Hatten, Palestine Westwood, senior: 19 goals, one assists, seven game-winning goals.
Ramzee Matejka, Bullard, sophomore, goalkeeper: Posted 17 shutouts in 24 games. Allowed 12 goals.
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Zoey Hinton, Brownsboro
Elle Durham, Grace Community
Addison Eli, Grace Community
Julia Feliciano, Grace Community
Cesa Sabillon, Grace Community
Jaclynn Williams, Brook Hill
Niyah Gee, Bullard
Paige Barrett, Bullard
Hollie Boone, Sabine
Paige Hardin, Sabine
Megan Wilhite, Tyler Legacy
Lauren Wade, Jacksonville
HONORABLE MENTION
All Saints: Katie Vallejo, Kayla DeCampos, Gillian Ricks, Carcyn Ervin, Abby Johnson
Brook Hill: Caley Fitzgerald, Ella Kate Hardee, Taylor McClure, Drea-Marie Hills Tonroy, Anne Marie Savage, Ifedayo Abegunde, Jaclynn Williams
Bullard: Maddi Carlile
Chapel Hill: Emily Vazquez, Shania Miller, Clara Brown
Grace Community: Keely Bozeman, Julia Feliciano
Henderson: Hali Reyes, Madilyn Powers, Marissa Aparicio
Jacksonville: Alexa Medellin, Mya Morales,
Palestine: Azucena Garcia
Sabine: Bella Shaw, Hollie Boone, Paige Hardin
Tyler: Valeria Maldonado, Yamilet Ruiz, Victoria Artega
Tyler Legacy: Caroline Randall, Brianna Garcia
Whitehouse: Maddison Hawkins